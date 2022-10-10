Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: KING JOHN at Shelton Auditorium

Bard Fest Producing a Rare History

Oct. 10, 2022  

One of the highlights of this year's Bard Fest is the rarely-produced King John. There are whispers of other Shakespeare plays echoing in the heartbreaking history All the classics are there but presented in a show that's often overlooked. There are warring families, devious brothers, and vindictive paranoid monarchs, all grasping at power with greedy fingers.

The show is produced in a new space for the festival. The Shelton Auditorium is breathtaking in its layout. Doug Powers' direction takes advantage of the incredible facility to stretch the action up the stairs to create the fiction of a fortified city. The battles often happen off stage which keeps the snarky banter front and center. It is a verbally dense play rich with prose.

Georgeanna Smith Wade is a revelation as Duchess Constance. Like so many of the other actors, she plays multiple characters, but it's her turn as a grieving mother that is worth the price of admission. Unfortunately, her character disappears in the second act, but that doesn't take away from her rapturous portrayal. She has passion and frustration, stunted ambition and sorrow. This role is rich with monologues and ripe for performance. Wade does it justice and makes me wish that she, not King John, was the title character.

Taylor Cox puns and taunts as the infamous Bastard. He provides a conscience for the show and despite his sniveling sarcastic barbs, he is one of the only characters to show true loyalty to the king. Cox hits his stride in the second act when some of his unrestrained ambition mellows in defense of the crown. Tony Armstrong is another standout as Hubert. His role is smaller, but he makes the most of it as one of King John's men commissioned with a horrible task.

The play is not often produced because it is a historical drama that lacks a central character the audience can root for. King John is weak and easily swayed. He wants to rule but isn't as vicious as Richard III nor as compelling as Henry V. There is a French king and a simpering nephew, but neither steals the show. The undeniable value in seeing a show like this is for the sparkling gems like Hubert and Duchess Constance. There are so many moments of brilliance sprinkled in even the lesser work of the Bard, that I will never fail to see his work portrayed on the stage.

King John will run until October 16th. Every performance is held at The Shelton Auditorium on the Butler campus 1000 W 42nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Tickets can be purchased at https://butlerartscenter.org/perform.../bard-fest-king-john/.

Bard Fest is an annual event that produces multiple shows around town. This year's festivities include Richard II, Lysistrata, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Into the Breeches! For details and locations of each show, please visit: indybardfest.com

