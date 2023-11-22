Review: FROZEN with Broadway Across America

The mega-hit musical Frozen is on stage now at the Old National Centre. I can’t think of many shows that would be a better fit for a child’s first Broadway experience. These characters are so beloved and watching the show was like leaning into one of Olaf’s warm hugs.



From the magical costume change in “Let It Go” to the ice bridges and castle sets, the musical brings the movie to life in a way that expands the story. There are added scenes with the parents and other major characters that allow for more time to explore their connection, which felt rushed in the original story.



There are obvious changes that must be made when translating a movie like this to the stage. Two of the main characters are a reindeer and a snowman. I loved the way the ensemble was used to enhance the shipwreck and snowstorm. Their fluid moments were more beautiful than any light elements to demonstrate snow and ice.



Anna, played by Lauren Nicole Chapman, leaned more into the comedy side of the character. She hammed it up in her scenes. It was as if Kate McKinnon made a stop in Arendelle. Caroline Bowman was incredible as the lonely and powerful Elsa. She obviously had the vocal skills, but she also brought a vulnerability to the role which was particularly touching in her scenes with Chapman.



The show is obviously geared towards families, but no expense was spared in the production. The costumes, sets, and elaborate elements are absolutely up to par with what you would expect from a Broadway show. Puppetry is used to bring Sven and Olaf to life and it works well. Jeremy Davis nails the role of the endearingly cheerful snowman.



There are moments that feel too long like dance sequences in “Fixer Upper” and “Love Is an Open Door”. A particularly unnecessary section of “Hygge” comes to mind as well. With a few cuts, the show would clip along at a better pace, but those moments didn’t hinder things too much.



The production I attended also happened to be celebrating the 2 millionth guest of the North American touring production. There were extra elements to celebrate that milestone which added to the magic. I can’t recommend this enough for families with kids, especially ones who have grown up with these princesses. It’s hard to explain just how magical an experience like this is for a young child.



Unlike most Broadway Across America shows, which run for only six days, "Frozen" will be in town until Sunday, Nov. 26th.