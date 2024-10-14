Review: A Treasured Tradition - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Beef & Boards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the repertoire of well-known musicals, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is right towards the top. It is a beloved tale of human resilience, prejudice, romance, humor, loyalty, and the not-so-simple intricacies of navigating family life in a changing world. It speaks to theatergoers around the world on different levels, and that tradition remains strong in the current production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Beef & Boards.

Celeste:

When it comes to musicals as familiar as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, it’s difficult to avoid the sense of “been there, seen that.” It means you’ll always draw comparisons between one staging and another. But I have to say that Beef & Boards brings FIDDLER ON THE ROOF fresh life while still honoring the musical’s deep roots.

The first standout in this production isn’t an individual or even an individual song. It’s the pacing. Clearly Director Eddie Curry and the full Production Team worked hard to keep the story moving and flowing from scene to scene. That kept the audience engrossed in this intimate look at a family’s life at a critical time full of change.

Let’s be honest. Any production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will fall on its face without a decent Tevye. It was evident that Douglas E. Stark loves this role on a deep level. In fact, he’s played Tevye multiple times over the years, including 8 productions at Beef & Boards. He hit that balance of charm, humor, and dignity. His frequent asides to God always produced a giggle or created a moment of deep thought. This musical demands that balance of light and dark.

Another highlight for me was “The Dream.” It’s arguably one of the less poignant scenes and songs, but it is definitely one of the most humorous. I thought the whole design of the dream was excellent, full of the right acting, costuming, and lighting. It was also an excellent display of the entertaining marital dynamics between Tevye and Golde.

It is difficult to single out any one performer because I found this cast so well balanced. Strong voices prevailed all around, and everyone was very natural in their roles. I did have an especially good time watching Will Leonard as Fyedka having a jolly good dance during “To Life.” But truly, Beef & Board’s production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is a delight to watch and will touch both your funny bone and your heart.

There’s a reason that this musical is a tradition at Beef & Boards. They do an excellent job every time, so it makes sense that nearly every show is sold out. In fact, they’ve added two extra dates to give more people a chance to witness it. Be sure to head to their website or call the box office to see if you can get one of the coveted final seats at their season closer.

Missed your chance for this production? Check out the 2025 season, which features 5 productions that are new to the Beef & Boards stage!

Dylan:

Attending Fiddler on the Roof at Beef & Boards was nothing short of an unforgettable experience! From the very first note, the show transported the audience to the heart of Anatevka with a combination of heartwarming performances, breathtaking music, and stunning visuals. The intimate setting of Beef & Boards made this classic tale even more impactful, drawing everyone into Tevye's world with such authenticity.

The cast was phenomenal, with every actor giving a deeply emotional and powerful performance. The chemistry between Tevye (Douglas E Stark) and his daughters was electric, portraying the struggles of tradition versus change with both humor and heartbreaking poignancy. Tevye himself was a standout, balancing his character's wisdom, wit, and vulnerability in a way that truly captivated the audience.

The production design was equally impressive, with beautiful set pieces that seamlessly transported us through various scenes of village life. Combined with the detailed costumes, the visuals perfectly captured the spirit of the early 20th-century Jewish community. Every musical number—from the lively “Tradition” to the tender “Sunrise, Sunset”—was executed flawlessly, leaving the audience either tapping their feet or reaching for tissues.

What made the evening even more special was Beef & Boards' signature dinner theater experience. The meal was delicious, and the service, as always, was top-notch, making for an enjoyable and immersive night from beginning to end.

In short, this production of Fiddler on the Roof is a must-see! It beautifully captures the timeless themes of love, faith, and resilience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or new to the story, Beef & Boards has delivered a stunning rendition that will leave you with goosebumps and a full heart. Don’t miss it!

