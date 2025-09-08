Review: A Heartthrob with Heart: HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Beef & Boards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some artists have staying power for a few years or even a decade, but not many have captured the level of admiration, imitation, and attention as Elvis Presley. HEARTBREAK HOTEL explores the life that shaped “The King of Rock and Roll” and how his humble roots in Tupelo, MS informed and created his future sound and persona. It is easy to look at Elvis and his media portrayal and reduce him to a “heartthrob” of his time, but this show and production humanizes him and shows that Elvis Presley is truly a heartthrob with heart.

CELESTE:

I can say with total honesty that I came into this show knowing very little about Elvis Presley. I was familiar with the basics. He’s known as “The King.” He’s become a Las Vegas staple in the form of countless impersonators. He had an iconic sound, look, style, and dance moves. I even knew he was from Tupelo, Mississippi because of a documentary on another subject. However, I have never dug in to understand the full mythology of Elvis as either a performer or person.

HEARTBREAK HOTEL was a unique and surprising way to get to know this cultural giant. It also takes a unique approach to the jukebox musical. My general experience of jukebox musicals is that they take pre-existing songs and kind of mold a plot to fit or the songs follow a straightforward trajectory through an artist’s timeline. HEARTBREAK HOTEL brings out the layers of Elvis by moving through time in a way that goes forward, goes back, and melds the past with the future. This brings Elvis to life in a new way. It stops and makes you think how intense and overwhelming this fantastical life would be for a young man from a place with roots but not a lot of world exposure.

I doubt I would have been able to dive into this show without an exceptional actor portraying Elvis, and that is exactly what Nicholas Voss is: exceptional. You can tell when someone is dedicated to their craft, and that was clear from the opening scene to the closing performance. There was palpable energy coming from Voss that undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire audience. You can absolutely imagine the throngs of fans vying for his attention and falling into the incredible sounds he created with his voice and songs.

A slightly different shoutout for me is for Sarah Hund who portrays Elvis’s mom. While she doesn’t bring the same musical moments you get from Elvis, she did create emotional connection and resonance. If she had failed to connect with young Elvis (Henry Kirk) or adult Elvis (Nicholas Voss), the heart of the show would have been lost. Elvis’s relationship with his mother was pivotal to so much of his decision-making and was the catalyst that propelled him into his bright future.

I was also impressed with the technical aspects of this show. Beef & Boards has worked hard to move with the latest developments on Broadway, and they continue to use projection technology to bring an added sense of time and space to their shows that you don’t always get to experience at a local theatre. They were key to bringing this story to life in a different way, and they did it with panache.

It’s hard not to enjoy a young actor on stage performing their heart out. However, it’s not always true that their voice and acting skills match their devotion to a role. Luckily, there were no compromises in sight when it came to Kirk. Young Elvis has a special part to play in telling this story, and Kirk was equal parts charming and deep. That’s a rare quality in a young performer and was wonderful to witness.

Dylan:

From the moment the first note rang out, Heartbreak Hotel at Beef & Boards transported us straight into the electrifying world of Elvis Presley. What could have been just another jukebox musical was elevated into a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the King of Rock and Roll—equal parts history, spectacle, and soul.

The cast was nothing short of remarkable. The actor portraying Elvis (Nicholas Voss) captured not only the voice but also the magnetic charisma that made Presley a cultural icon. His blend of swagger, vulnerability, and pure showmanship had the audience completely enthralled. Supporting performers brought warmth and humor, ensuring that the show was more than just a concert reenactment. It was a story of ambition, creativity, and the unstoppable rise of a legend.

Every musical number landed with energy and emotion. Classics like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and of course, “Heartbreak Hotel,” had the crowd tapping their feet, while the ballads delivered the raw heart that made Elvis a household name. The live band was sensational, driving the show with infectious rhythms that made it impossible not to move along.

Beef & Boards once again showcased why it’s a premier destination for live theater. The staging was smart, dynamic, and visually rich, capturing the glitz of the 1950s while also highlighting Elvis’s more intimate and vulnerable moments. Costumes, lighting, and choreography all worked in perfect harmony to create a fully immersive experience.

What truly set the production apart was its ability to make the audience feel the why behind Elvis’s music. It wasn’t just nostalgia, it was a genuine reminder of how revolutionary his artistry was and how deeply it still resonates. By the end of the show, the theater was buzzing with joy, admiration, and a renewed appreciation for one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Beef & Boards has delivered a must-see production that celebrates Elvis in grand style. Heartbreak Hotel is dazzling, emotional, and utterly unforgettable. If you’re even remotely a fan of music history—or simply crave an evening of world-class entertainment—you will not want to miss this show.

HEARTBREAK HOTEL is playing at Beef & Boards from now through October 12th, but tickets are extremely limited. Get online or call the box office to get your tickets and enjoy a chance to see “The King” himself!

