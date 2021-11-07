RABBIT by Award-Winning Playwright Nina Raine Will Come to Southbank This Month

Southbank Theatre Company will present Nina Raine's Rabbit December 2 - 12 at Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis in Broad Ripple.

The Southbank Theatre Company offers its second show of the season with award-winning British playwright, Nina Raines's play Rabbit, from December 2-12 at Storefront Theatre, directed by Marcia Eppich-Harris.

Featuring Emily Ann Scott as Bella, Ryan Powell as Richard, and Craig Kemp as Bella's Father, Southbank's Rabbit marks the regional premier of Raine's award-winning play. Tickets are available at Southbank's website.

Rabbit tells the story of Bella's twenty-ninth birthday. Friends and former lovers meet for a drink to celebrate, but as the Bloody Marys flow, the party becomes a battle of the sexes. What happens when patriarchy gets personal? When it's your own father who is tragic and terminal? When the only man you really love is dying?

Southbank Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the Indianapolis community-and beyond-through producing plays and musicals by both Indiana playwrights and playwrights of historical and contemporary significance. Southbank believes it is an honor and our duty to provide opportunities to diverse artists of all backgrounds. Southbank Theatre Company will embrace you as you are, whoever you are! All are welcome at Southbank. Learn more.