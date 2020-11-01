Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Purdue's Department of Theatre Has Announced Plans for Their 2020-21 Season

The Department of Theatre has announced the Fall Online Series.

Nov. 1, 2020  
The Paper has reported that Purdue's Department of Theatre has announced plans for their 2020-21 season, featuring online productions and more.

Check out the full story HERE!

For the first semester, the Department of Theatre will be presenting a Fall Online Series. In the spring, they plan to return to safe forms of in-person staging in the Nancy C. Hansen and Carole & Gordon Mallett Theatres in Pao Hall, and will also be offering digital, live-streamed access to three plays.

Membership Passes for the full year will be $50 for the general public, $45 for adults 62+, and $35 for students.

Plans for the 2020-21 season include:


- In the Blood Performance Series, Part I: The Plays of Suzan-Lori Parks - Final Class Project: THTR 536 Rehearsal & Performance

- Theatre, Virtually: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays for Zoom, November 7, 2020

- Nell Gwynn by Jessica Swale, directed by William W. Lewis.

- Mid-February 2021, In the Blood Performance Series, Part II: Mainstage production of In the Blood by Suzan-Lori Parks.

- Late March 2021, Mother Courage and Her Children by Bertolt Brecht


For more information, visit the Department of Theatre website at www.purdue.edu/theatre.


