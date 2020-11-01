Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Department of Theatre has announced the Fall Online Series.

The Paper has reported that Purdue's Department of Theatre has announced plans for their 2020-21 season, featuring online productions and more.

For the first semester, the Department of Theatre will be presenting a Fall Online Series. In the spring, they plan to return to safe forms of in-person staging in the Nancy C. Hansen and Carole & Gordon Mallett Theatres in Pao Hall, and will also be offering digital, live-streamed access to three plays.

Membership Passes for the full year will be $50 for the general public, $45 for adults 62+, and $35 for students.

Plans for the 2020-21 season include:



- In the Blood Performance Series, Part I: The Plays of Suzan-Lori Parks - Final Class Project: THTR 536 Rehearsal & Performance

- Theatre, Virtually: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays for Zoom, November 7, 2020

- Nell Gwynn by Jessica Swale, directed by William W. Lewis.

- Mid-February 2021, In the Blood Performance Series, Part II: Mainstage production of In the Blood by Suzan-Lori Parks.

- Late March 2021, Mother Courage and Her Children by Bertolt Brecht



For more information, visit the Department of Theatre website at www.purdue.edu/theatre.

