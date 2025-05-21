Natalie Grant to Perform National Anthem at Indy 500

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Grant, a nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, will perform the national anthem before the start of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge this Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Grant’s most recent project “Seasons” debuted at #1 on the Christian Billboard charts and featured a long list of cross-genre collaborations including Mary Mary, Cece Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds and more. The latest single “Step By Step” (a Whitney Houston cover) featuring Dolly Parton went Top 10 at Mainstream AC Radio.

In addition to garnering nearly one billion streams and multiple number #1 albums and singles on the Billboard Charts, Grant is also a respected author of 11 books, including the Glimmer Girls series for tween girls.

As an active philanthropist, she is the co-founder of Hope for Justice, a non-profit organization that fights against human trafficking through programs in the United States and globally that help more than 150,000 adults and children each year. A Seattle native, Grant resides in Nashville, TN with her husband, Grammy Award winning songwriter, producer and composer, Bernie Herms, and their 3 children, Gracie, Bella and Sadie.

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Visit ims.com for more information on the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

