Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards Dinner Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

LaKesha Lorene - NO AIDS, NO MAIDS: OR STORIES I CAN'T F*CKIN' HEAR NO MORE - Phoenix Theatre 31%

Megan Hilty - Megan Hilty In Concert - The Cabaret 20%

Eva Noblezada - Eva Noblezada In Concert - The Cabaret 12%

Roger Schmelzer - HEART & SOUL - Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael 10%

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro - OCH AND OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET - The Cabaret 8%

Mark Cashwell - PANEL SHOW - District Cabaret Stage 8%

Beth Leavel - 13 SHOWS AND COUNTING - The Cabaret 6%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Beck - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 21%

Laurie Siler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 19%

Teresa McCullough - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 15%

Ron Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 13%

Trish Roberds - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 11%

Chris Watson & Rick Barber - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 10%

Christopher Noffke - LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 5%

Ron Morgan - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef and Boards 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carli Pratt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 25%

Anthony Sirk - MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 19%

Vicki Tewes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 13%

Kate Mott - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 10%

Mack Fensterstock - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 8%

Vickie Tewes - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 6%

Grace Muñoz - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 6%

Grace Muñoz - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%

Kate Mott & Grace Muñoz - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%

Anthony Sirk - MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES - Southbank Repertory Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sam Chenoweth - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 15%

Michael J Lasley - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 13%

Amy Christie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 12%

Julie Dixon - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 11%

Edward Trout - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 6%

Eddie Curry - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 5%

Ron Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

ed trout - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite 5%

Kelsey McDaniel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 4%

Kyle Barker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Carmel High School 4%

Bradley Lowe - LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 4%

Eddie Curry - HELLO DOLLY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 3%

Eddie Curry - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

Sam Chenoweth - EDGES - Zionsville Community High School 3%

Douglas Stark - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 2%

Kayvon Emtiaz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 2%

rick barber - GREASE THE MUSICAL - footlite 2%

Kathleen Horrigan - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Saunders - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 25%

Eddie Curry - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards 20%

Ty Stover - THE BED PLAY - District Theatre 19%

Julie Dixon - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 11%

Carsyn Wayland - DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 9%

Chris Saunders - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 6%

Jennifer Otterman - RUMORS - Main Street Productions 6%

Chris Berchild - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 5%



Best Ensemble Performance

42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 11%

CABARET - Eclipse 7%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 7%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 7%

MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 6%

PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 6%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Beef and Boards Dinner 5%

I AND YOU - Indiana State University 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 5%

SHIP OF DREAMS - Indyfringe 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef and Boards 4%

THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 3%

SHEAR MADNESS - Beef and Boards 3%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 2%

DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite musicals 2%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 1%

A BEEF & BOARDS CHRISTMAS - Beef & Boards 1%

LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 26%

Laura Glover - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 22%

Ryan Koharchik - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 17%

Michael Jackson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 11%

David Vogel - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 8%

Ryan Koharchik - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8%

Michael Jackson - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%

Michael Jackson - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dave Fackler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 21%

Terry Woods - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards 20%

Mark Carlisle - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 18%

Daniel Hesselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 13%

Jill Stewart & KAyvon Emtiaz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 12%

Michael Davisd & Jill Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 6%

Jill Goodwin Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 6%

Jill Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 4%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 19%

LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 12%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 11%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 10%

LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanterns 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlite Musicals 7%

MARY POPPINS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 2%

LIPPA’S THE WILD PARTY - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LEVIATHAN - Five Lanterns Productions 21%

MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 19%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 18%

BED PLAY - District Theatre 15%

OAK ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL - American Lives Theatre 10%

THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS - Indiana Repertory Theatre 9%

LANISTA - Catalyst Rep 3%

THE FOWL - District Theatre 2%

FADE - Fonseca 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Anya Burke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gracie Church 14%

Izzy Casciani - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 14%

Olivia Broadwater - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 9%

Kate Boice - MARY POPPINS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 8%

Max Gallagher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 4%

Jonathan Studdard - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards 4%

Ty Stover - HELLO DOLLY - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Claire Kauffman - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 3%

Emma Burchell - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Logan Moore - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards 3%

Mary Kate Tansell - 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 3%

Victoria Behny - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 3%

Shelbi Berry - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Kaitlyn Stone - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 3%

Shelbi Berry - HELLO DOLLY - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Kelsey McDaniel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Miranda Nehrig - LITTLE WOMEN - Buck Creek Players 2%

Kayvon Emtiaz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite 2%

Matthew Conwell - CABARET - Eclipse Summer Stock Stage 2%

Nathan Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 1%

Matt Bays - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 1%

Darrin Gowan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%

Daniel Draves - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Footlite 1%

Jeff Stockberger - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 1%

Jessica Hawkins - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Daniel Klingler - SHEER MADNESS - Beef & Boards 17%

Will Swigart - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 16%

Kevin 'KP' Price - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 11%

Olivia Mozzi - COST OF LIVING - American Lives Theatre 10%

Joe Wagner - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 10%

Ben Asaykwee - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - District Theatre 10%

Mia Carrillo - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 7%

Julien lyons - DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 5%

Logan Laflin - HAMLET - Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission 5%

Bridget Haight - ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 3%

Jay Hemphill - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - District Theatre 3%

Matthew Conwell - ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 2%



Best Play

SHEAR MADNESS - Beef and Boards 20%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 18%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 11%

BED PLAY - District Theatre 10%

I AND YOU - Indiana State University Department of Theater 9%

HAMLET - Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission 7%

RUMORS - Main Street Productions 5%

DEATHTRAP - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 4%

TASTE - Monument Theatre Company and Theatre Unchained 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - District Theatre 4%

ADMISSIONS - American Lives Theatre 3%

HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 2%

COST OF LIVING - American Lives Theatre 2%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Layton - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 17%

Rai Ortman and Amanda Gwin - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 15%

MAGNOLIA BALLET - Phoenix Theatre 15%

Stephen Matters & Ed Trout - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 12%

Jerry Beasley - SPONGEBOB - Footlite Musicals 11%

David Vogel - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 8%

FAHRENHEIT 451 - Indiana Repertory Theatre 7%

Michael Jackson - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 5%

David Vogel - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 5%

Kris Steege - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 4%

MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES - Southbank Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isaac Spillman - INTO THE WOODS - Zionsville Community High School 23%

Aidan Sturgeon - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - American Lives Theatre 18%

Daniel Hasselbrock - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 14%

Eric Matters - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 10%

Eric Matters - SPONGEBOB - Footlite Musicals 8%

Chris Berchild - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 8%

Michael Jackson - I AND YOU - Indiana State University 6%

Joe Barsanti - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - American Lives Theatre 4%

Chris Berchild - DEATHTRAP - Indiana State University 4%

Oz Casile - TASTE - Monument Theatre Company and Theatre Unchained 3%

Isaac Spillman - EDGES - Zionsville Community High School 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Claire Kauffman - 42ND STREET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theater 15%

Luke Haskins - LEVIATHAN - 5 Lanters 11%

Shelbi Berry - HELLO DOLLY! - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8%

Isaiah Owens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 8%

Scott Van Wye - CABARET - Eclipse Summer Stock Stage 7%

Haliey Hughes - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana State University 5%

Mia Carrillo - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Indiana state university Department of Theatre 5%

Xavier Wilson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlite Musicals 4%

cameron stewardson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - footlite 4%

Carrie Neal - OAK ISLAND: A NEW MUSICAL - American Lives Theatre 4%

Jacob Butler - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 4%

Eddie Curry - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Curtis Honeycutt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grace Church 3%

Peter Scharbrough - KINKY BOOTS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theater 2%

Suzanne Stark - PHANTOM - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Dennis Jones - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 2%

Brett Mutter - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Beef & Boards 2%

Jonna Kauffman - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Ellen Vandermissen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite 2%

Adrian Daeger - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 2%

Troy Bridges - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 2%

Lauren Lewis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The District Theatre 1%

Logan J. Laflin Hair - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Footlite Musicals 1%

Amanda McCarthy - HELLO DOLLY! - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michael Morrow - PETER/WENDY - Indiana Drama Club 36%

Ian Hauer - RUMORS - Main Street Productions 31%

Meaghan Ogle - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 19%

Essica Whisett - HORROR VAUDEVILLE - Indiana State University 14%