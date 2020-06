Indianapolis filmmaker Tai Payne is bringing social media short films to the big screen at the 4Scene Film Festival, WFYI reports.

Payne reportedly collected entries through social media. The shorts as part of the 4Scene Film Festival at the Tibbs Drive-In Theater.

Learn more about the festival in Payne's interview with WFYI HERE.

Cover photo courtesy of Tai Payne.

