Indiana Ballet Theatre Hosts an Afternoon Tea Party With Nutcracker & Friends!
Indiana Ballet Theatre cordially invites all to an afternoon tea party as they prepare for their Nutcracker season!
The event is hosted by St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall on November 7th, from 11 am - 2 pm.
Photos with Clara, Nutcracker, Rat King, Snow Queen, and Sugar Plum Fairy will be provided by Edda Taylor Photographie.
The fully-catered menu consists of Spinach Quiche, Chicken Salad Sandwich (1/2), Green Salad, Fruit, Scones, Tea and Lemonade.
There will also be performances by Indiana Ballet Theatre, as well as a Jazz band. Consider also opportunities to shop with special vendors, or bid on silent auction items.
To purchase tickets, or look into sponsorship opportunities, click here.