Holler On The Hill Returns For Annual Community Festival

MOKB Presents has announced the day by day schedule for Holler On The Hill 2019. This year's festival will take place Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at Garfield Park. Festival can browse the daily lineup and build their own custom schedule via the festivals official website. Single day and 2-day weekend passes are on sale now at holleronthehill.com.

Main Stage - September 21:

Neighbor Lady, Saturday Sept. 21, 1:20 - 2:10 p.m.

Katie Pruitt, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2:40 - 3:40 p.m.

Kristin Hersh, Saturday, Sept. 21, 4:10 - 5:10 p.m.

Murder By Death, Saturday, Sept. 21, 5:40 - 6:40 p.m.

Justin Townes Earle, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:10 - 8:10 p.m.

Citizen Cope, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:40 - 10 p.m.

Hilltop Stage - September 21:

Joshua Powell, Saturday, Sept. 21, 1:10 - 1:40 p.m.

Lilly Hiatt, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 - 2:50 p.m.

Briston Maroney, Saturday Sept. 21, 3:30 - 4:20 p.m.

Mipso, Saturday, Sept. 21, 5 - 5:50 p.m.

Susto, Saturday, Sept. 21, 6:30 - 7:20 p.m.

Will Hoge, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 - 9 p.m.

Main Stage - September 22:

Patrick Sweany, Sunday, Sept. 22, 1:10 - 2:10 p.m.

Red Wanting Blue, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2:40 - 3:40 p.m.

John Moreland, Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:10 - 5:10 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Sunday Sept. 22, 5:40 - 6:40 p.m.

Nikki Lane, Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:10 - 8:10 p.m.

Mt. Joy, Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:40 - 10 p.m.

Hilltop Stage - September 22:

Motherfolk, Sunday Sept. 22, 1:10 - 1:40 p.m.

Brent Cowles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 - 2:50 p.m.

Erin Rae, Sunday, Sept. 22, 3:30 - 4:20 p.m.

The Wild Reeds, Sunday Sept. 22, 5 - 5:50 p.m.

Left Lane Cruiser, Sunday Sept. 22, 6:30 - 7:20 p.m.

American Aquarium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 - 9 p.m.



Late Night Shows:

Them Vibes, Friday, Sept. 20, 9:30 - 10:15 p.m. at HI-FI

Maggie Rose, Friday, Sept. 20, 10:30 - 11:45 p.m. at HI-FI

Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders, Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 - 10:45 p.m. at HI-FI

Whiskey Wolves of the West, Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at HI-FI

Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers, Friday, Sept. 20, 10 - 10:50 p.m. at Duke's Indy

Vincent Neil Emerson, Friday Sept. 20, 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. at Duke's Indy

Heaven Honey, Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30 - 10:15 p.m. at White Rabbit

Jesse Malin, Saturday, Sept. 21, 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at White Rabbit

Just Announced: Festival Kickoff Show at HI-FI

The official Holler on the Hill Kickoff Show has been announced for Friday September 20 at HI-FI featuring rising star Maggie Rose. Holler On The Hill ticket buyers have exclusive first access to claim tickets to the free show.

"Our vision for Holler On The Hill is to create an accessible, affordable, family reunion-like atmosphere that features some of the best songwriters and performers making music right now," said Festival Director and Founder Josh Baker.

"We're not competing with the big festivals. We're perfectly content creating a boutique music experience that is driven by the fans. Through the curation and production of over 350 shows annually through MOKB Presents and HI-FI, we've developed a trusted loyal audience of music lovers and artists. It's this unique collaboration with the artists and fans that has paved the way for this annual gathering."

Single day and 2-day weekend passes are on sale now at holleronthehill.com. Holler On The Hill is committed to bringing a diverse mix of Americana, indie, folk and alt-country's beloved veterans and rising young stars to Indianapolis.

Late Night Shows will take place at local venues on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 including HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret and Duke's featuring performances by Whiskey Wolves of the West, Jesse Malin, Vincent Neil Emerson, Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders, Heaven Honey and more.

On Saturday, September 21 at HI-FI, the festival will continue the traditional collaboration with The Songs of Soul & Seed, its all-star revue hosted by Whiskey Wolves of the West featuring special guest performers from Holler On The Hill. Late Night Shows require an additional ticket and are not included with a festival ticket.

Holler On The Hill offers a limited capacity of only 5,000 tickets per day, with single day general admission lawn and reserved section tickets available. Ticket prices will increase after Labor Day weekend, buy early and save. Tickets are on sale now at holleronthehill.com.





