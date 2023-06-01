Golden Ticket Productions Launches New Website

Golden Ticket Productions has announced the launch of a new website (www.goldenticketproductions.com). The public can buy tickets on the new website to their current "Who Dunnit" murder mystery comedy, "Stumblewood," now playing at Boggstown Cabaret. Information is also available regarding special performances and the licensing of some of their successful shows including: "Believe: The Magic of Christmas," "Ol' Blue Eyes," "Platinum Girls," and their famous "Murder Mystery Series."

"It's important for us to bring our business into the 21st century and streamline our ticket sales," said Brad Zumwalt (Co-Owner, Writer, Producer, Performer). The company plans to expand the website to include merchandise sales, like the upcoming release of Russell Moss's CD "Ol' Blue Eyes" from the show of the same name, which celebrates the music of the "Sultan of Swing," Frank Sinatra.

Brad Zumwalt and Russell Moss, known locally as the "Boggstown Boys," also own the Boggstown Cabaret. The duo have been writing, producing, and performing in shows for years both at their legendary establishment and venues around Brown County, including The Palace Theater, which they also co-founded. Launched in 2009, Golden Ticket Productions serves as a vehicle for their creative endeavors.

Performances of "Stumblewood" will run through November 12, 2023. Tickets are available for a monthly dinner and matinee show. Golden Ticket Productions also has a Halloween show and a Christmas Special currently in Pre-Production, with an announcement expected soon.

https://www.goldenticketproductions.com

