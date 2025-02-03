Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael to Present Monthly Dueling Pianos Night in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Still looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael will present their monthly dueling pianos night on February 15. Need more nostalgic music? Don Farrell and Crossroads entertainment bring you two shows in February – Summer Nights: The Music of Grease and BECAUSE OF YOU... A Tribute to Tony Bennett. All three shows will most definitely warm you up as you’ll be singing along and tapping your feet to musical favorites.

On Saturday, February 15, DUELING PIANOS presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment will take to the Feinstein’s stage. This show, intended for ages 18 and over, is the perfect Valentine’s Date night or a fun singles night with friends.

Whether you’re celebrating love with someone special or enjoying a night out with your besties, this event is perfect for you. Come enjoy great food, a great atmosphere, refreshing beverages - all while you sing along to music you picked to hear!



If you’ve ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set, here’s your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! You pick the song, artist, genre and era – Brittany and her special dueling guest pianist play it! A lively, interactive show whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage!

On Thursday, February 20, SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease, will have you rockin’ and rollin’ and maybe doing the Hand Jive. This show is for all ages. It’s high school again at Feinstein’s as Crossroads Entertainment "Don Farrell presents…" series with its fantastic cabaret, SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of GREASE! Get your fine dining and fine performance experience with a healthy serving of teen angst as 4 of Indy's finest musical theatre performers join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods band as they sing about peer pressure, hormones, teenage rebellion, and love while sharing behind the scenes stories of the musical that brought rock and roll to Broadway! Come dressed in your nostalgic letter sweaters and dungarees, poodle skirts and Bobbi socks, best retro attire as the cast will lead you in the Hand Jive, sing-a-longs, and there will even be an award for best dressed!

Saturday, February 22, be prepared to celebrate and reminisce about the great Tony Bennet and his life and legacy as many of his chart-toppers are performed by Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet. This is a handsomely produced show as they pay homage to the legendary artist, Tony Bennett.

Celebrate and reminisce about Tony Bennett's life and legacy with many songs including "Because of You", "Rags to Riches",. "Cold, Cold Heart", "The Good Life" and of course his signature song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

So, come to Feinstein’s and live again the urbanity, grace, and style of the man who dared to do it his way. BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett will be celebrating the last of the legends and a man dubbed "Best singer in the business" by the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra.

Doors will open for these shows at 5:30 pm for drinks and dinner and the shows each begin at 7:30.

Comments