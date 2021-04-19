Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Matlack Presents 'Chuck Taylor Converse All Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe'

The show will be performed in front of a small audience at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, as well as livestreamed via Zoom, on Sunday, May 2.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Taylor may not have been a basketball hero, but he is an icon in the world of athletic shoes. Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Indiana Historical Society are teaming up to present his story as part of their Sharing Hoosier History Through Stories Series. " Taylor Converse All Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe" told by Indiana University professor David Matlack will be performed in front of a small audience at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, as well as livestreamed via Zoom, on Sunday, May 2.

Charles Hollis "Chuck" Taylor was born in Brown County, Indiana in 1901 and went on to become a semi-professional basketball player, long before the NBA was formed. When the game ended for him, he started working for Converse in 1922 as a sneaker salesman and marketer.

Taylor was a player and coach for the company's industrial basketball team, the "Converse All-Stars," which was also the name of a style of sneakers he would help redesign. The company thought so much of his contributions, it added his name to the ankle patch in 1932. Nearly a century later, it remains one of the best-selling basketball shoes of all time.

DETAILS:

WHAT: "Chuck Taylor Converse All Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe" told by David Matlack

WHEN: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

COST: Tickets are $15 for an individual online or in person, $25 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

David Matlack has been a storyteller since 1990 and performed at festivals across the country, including George West StoryFest in Texas, Atlanta Storytelling Festival, Tell it to the Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina and Florida Folk Festival. He was the 2016 winner of the Annual Liar's Contest at Indiana State Fair and has performed for Ghost Stories at Crown Hill Cemetery since 2015. Other credits include "The Oracle of Delphi: A Grand History of the Delphi Opera House," a story he premiered for If These Walls Could Tell Series in 2018. Matlack graduated from Earlham College, before heading to Purdue University to earn a doctorate of veterinary medicine. He has returned to Earlham as a visiting professor of anatomy & physiology, biochemistry, medicinal chemistry and other subjects. Matlack is currently the director of the physiology teaching labs at Indiana University Bloomington.


