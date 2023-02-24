David Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in March

David Davila's 1970's College Sex Comedy, billed as a "derivative farcical flop" opens to an already sold-out run this March 6-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival. It's 1978 in small-town South Texas and twenty year old Freddy just dropped acid to hype himself up to make whoopie with the hot chick sitting in his dorm room and prove to himself and everyone else that he indeed likes hot chicks. He does not; he's actually madly in love with his hunky roommate Greg. Luckily for him, his drug induced Elton John sex fantasy has come to life to help him plot the perfect scheme to get rid of this girl and bed Greg. Get ready for a door-slamming-disco-fantasia you won't soon forget!

IU's production of 1970's College Sex Comedy, a derivative farcical flop, directed by MFA directing candidate Daniel Sappington, aims to explore not only the fraught nature of coming out, but the intense joy of discovering one's Queerness. Per Sappington,"So often, shows focus on the fear and trauma of the coming out process. While that's a part of Freddy's journey, this play centers the laughter and friendships rooted in his Queerness and serves as a raunchy reminder that Queer folks can, and should, laugh at the hijinx of our youth." As a queer, Chicago-based director Sappington's passion lies in creating theatre for LGBTQ+ youth. Selected directing credits include Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Mystery Plays, and The Morning After the Fall. Joining Sappington on the creative team are Madelynn West (lighting design), Brittany Staudacher (costume design), Chyna Mayer (scenic design), Izabella Brown-Sparks (sound design), and Lexi Silva (dramaturgy). This production serves as the thesis for MFA Design Technician candidate Eileen Thoma.

Per playwright David Davila, "My plays have always centered Latinx stories. It's in fact, the reason I became a playwright - to create representation for the people I grew up around. However, in writing a play for the Theatre and Dance students at Indiana University, it became clear that I might have to broaden the scope of my artistic mission. I took up the challenge ten-fold and wrote a play that includes creative elements suggested by my collaborators. Director Daniel Sappington wanted the play to center queer stories, set designer Chyna Mayer wanted to work with puppets, costume designer Brittany Staudacher wanted to design beautiful seventies garments, dramaturg Lexi Silva wanted Elton John, and I have always wanted to write a Texas-sized college dorm sex farce. I said 'yes-and' to everything and the play presented is just that - everything! Buckle up and enjoy the Latinx-coded ride!"

The cast of 1970's College Sex Comedy, a derivative farcical flop is led by Sean Egli in the anxiety-filled leading role of twenty-year-old college sophomore Freddy. Joining Sean in the disco-madness are Evan Anderson as Freddy #2, Elijah Carpenter (Greg), Sym Cloyd (Dawn), Paully Hawthorn (Penis Puppet), David Hosei (Kyle), Nicolette Julien (Abby), Quinn Larkin (Lily Tomlin Goddess), Timothy Moser (Mutton Chop Mitt), Alexa Norbeck (Lauren), Katie Parker (Norma), Jaden Shniderman (Elton John Fantasy), Lexi Silva (Dolly Parton Spirit Guide), Pablo Monsalve Velez (Jackson), Sarah Warf (Vulva Puppet), and Benjamin Wolfgang (the Beaver).

This year's At First Sight New Play Festival also features Why Liliya Why by third year MFA playwright Annalise Cain, several panels with esteemed guests, and Undergrad Shorts, an evening of short plays written by undergraduate playwrights.

WHERE: Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue

TICKETS: 1970's College Sex Comedy: Regular admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students.

To contact the box office, call 812.855.1103 or visit theatre.indiana.edu.