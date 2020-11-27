Civic Theatre to Stream ELF THE MUSICAL and More This Holiday Season

Civic Theatre is presenting a variety of seasonal entertainment to make this holiday a memorable one. Read on to see how you can stream ELF THE MUSICAL and HOLIDAY LIGHTS- A CELEBRATION OF THE SEASON, virtually in the comfort of your own home.



An encore presentation of ELF THE MUSICAL, recorded in 2019 on stage at the Tarkington, can be purchased for either a scheduled showing or an on-demand (or rental) version. The scheduled viewings begin on December 4 and will follow a performance schedule. The schedule of viewings can be found HERE.



Featuring many of your favorite Civic performers singing and dancing - backed by live musicians, HOLIDAY LIGHTS will be performed live on the Tarkington stage on December 12 and streamed live for your enjoyment at home. If you can't join us for the live presentation, you can enjoy the show at your convenience beginning the next day. HOLIDAY LIGHTS will be available on-demand December 13, 2020 - January 1, 2021.



Civic's Executive Artistic Director, Michael J. Lasley said, "In a year where it feels like so much has been lost to us, we hope to offer the comfort and warmth of the holiday season to everyone. We think the variety we're offering means that there is something for all our patrons and their families."



If you opt for the on-demand version of ELF, you will have access immediately and once started, you will have 48 hours to complete your viewing. Rentals will be available through January 1, 2021.

ELF was the most successful and best-selling show in Civic's history. If you saw it, this is a great way to relive the experience. If you didn't make it to the show last season, you'll enjoy this high-energy staged version of the popular movie with the added bonus of terrific music and production numbers.



For questions about streamed access to ELF THE MUSICAL, please email tickets@showtix4u.com.

If you have questions about HOLIDAY LIGHTS, you can call the box office at (317) 843-3800 or email tickets@thecenterpresents.org.

The box office staff is available 10:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays. It is not currently open for walk-up services. Please note the box office will be closed November 25-29 for the holiday weekend and will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30. Online access is always available.



ELF THE MUSICAL is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit. It features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's ALADDIN on Broadway, THE WEDDING SINGER), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (ANNIE, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. And remember, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (MTI)

Please visit civictheatre.org for more information about Civic's holiday offerings, including how to purchase tickets for each selection.

