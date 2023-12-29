Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

City Council Member Jeff Worrell to Host CIVILITY: We Can Do Better in January

Worrell will host author Alexandra (Lexie) Hudson, author of the bestselling book The Soul of Civility. 

By: Dec. 29, 2023

City Council Member Jeff Worrell to Host CIVILITY: We Can Do Better in January

City Council Member Jeff Worrell is inviting you to join him on January 10, 2024, as he hosts CIVILITY: We Can Do Better at the Carmel Clay Public Library at 6 pm. Worrell will host author Alexandra (Lexie) Hudson, author of the bestselling book The Soul of Civility. 

 

This event will serve as a kickoff to Worrell’s long-term project of working to rebuild a culture of civility in Carmel. Hudson’s book will guide the group and provide real-time tools to make corrections and implement a cultural shift.

 

Some of the questions Worrell plans to address are: Can we challenge each other to let our actions be driven by a genuine desire to treat others as our moral equals, deserving of basic respect as fellow human beings? Can wediscuss challenges without the desire to hurt, punish, embarrass or harass?

 

As to why Worrell is dedicated to this project, he states, “As I reflect on the recent election and the current state of our republic, clearly, trust in government is at an all-time low. I believe we have the power to reverse this trend and rebuild faith in our democratic institutions, starting at the local level.

 

This prompted him to announce this free presentation aimed at fostering a culture of civility in his home city of Carmel, IN. During this presentationthe goal is to develop a strategy to define, understand, promote and truly live a culture of civility in Carmel. Worrell wishes to create a community awareness where actions are driven by a genuine desire to treat others as moral equals, deserving of basic respect as fellow human beings.

 

With this principle as our guide, we can engage in healthy disagreement,constructive debates, truthful

conversations and find the best way forward during this time of transition,” reflected Worrell. “Whether in our local government, schools, workplaces, social media interactions or personal lives, we can become a place where civility not only exists but thrives.

 

I firmly believe that our children and grandchildren watch us closely. I hope they will witness our sincere efforts to change the way we treat one another, not just locally and regionally, but perhaps even nationally.

 

Worrell invites you to join him in this first step toward understanding and fostering this culture of civility. So, mark your calendars for January 10 at 6 pm and embark on this journey of cooperation, collaboration, mutual understanding and interdependence.

 

Together, I hope to reinvigorate a community where civility becomes the norm and sets an example for others to follow,” finished Worrell.

 

The Carmel Clay Public Library is located at 425 E Main St, Carmel, IN 46032.


 

