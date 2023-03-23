Buck Creek Players Presents ARE YOU BEING SERVED?

Buck Creek Players will continue its 49th season with this live event on the mainstage. Join in for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, March 31st and running through Sunday, April 9th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.



Lovers of innuendo and British humor, Flying Circus fans and seekers of laughs - look no further than this uproarious play. To the delight of fans everywhere, this popular British television comedy is now a stage show that revels in nonstop double entendre. When the motley crew of the Grace Brothers department store prepare for a sale of German goods and then depart for a staff holiday in Spain, they survive their stay in the tropics at a one-star establishment and their encounters with everything from a Spanish crumpet to randy revoluntionaries with everything intact but their modesty.

ARE YOU BEING SERVED? is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com)

