Buck Creek Players Presents ARE YOU BEING SERVED?

Performances begin Friday, March 31st and run through Sunday, April 9th.Â 

Mar. 23, 2023 Â 
Buck Creek Players will continue its 49th season with this live event on the mainstage. Join in for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, March 31st and running through Sunday, April 9th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Lovers of innuendo and British humor, Flying Circus fans and seekers of laughs - look no further than this uproarious play. To the delight of fans everywhere, this popular British television comedy is now a stage show that revels in nonstop double entendre. When the motley crew of the Grace Brothers department store prepare for a sale of German goods and then depart for a staff holiday in Spain, they survive their stay in the tropics at a one-star establishment and their encounters with everything from a Spanish crumpet to randy revoluntionaries with everything intact but their modesty.

ARE YOU BEING SERVED? is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com)

Les Miserables returned to Indianapolis, again, in excellent fasion, propagating its underlying message that theater can suppress the multitudes. It can be ambitious and weighty, thematically sacred, and blatantly tear-jerking.
