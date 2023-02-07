Broadway In Indianapolis & Sun King Announce Custom MR. PINKY Brew To Celebrate HAIRSPRAY In Indianapolis

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery announce the creation of Mr. Pinky, an exclusive Sun King brew to celebrate the upcoming engagement of HAIRSPRAY in Indianapolis February 21-26 at Old National Centre.

Mr. Pinky will be tapped at Sun King Brewery Downtown (135 N College Ave.) on Thursday, February 16 beginning at 6 pm and is free to the public to attend. All-ages are welcome. Fabulous "Hairspray-themed" fun and fabulous inspired fashions are encouraged. Fun photo opportunities will be available with Brooklyn Burroughs as "Tracy" and Kitt St. Clair as "Penny," with other surprises throughout the night.

Inspired by Baltimore's own National Bohemian beer (Natty Boe as it's called colloquially), Mr. Pinky is a smooth drinking American-Style Lager with a hint of floral fruitiness and a kiss of pink from the addition of hibiscus. This beer has a classically crisp lager finish that is punctuated by its glittery sparkle.

The partnership's inaugural Million Dollar Brewski was created in 2011 for the engagement of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. In 2013, American Idiot IPA was crafted to celebrate the raucous, in-your-face production of AMERICAN IDIOT. 2014's Cara Mia was the dark and sexy brew made exclusively for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. ALAKAZAM was the blonde stout that mystified taste buds in honor of the magical spectacular, THE ILLUSIONISTS in 2015. Guy Meets Girl was a delicate balance of Czech and Irish influences that came together in 2016 to convey the complicated raw emotion of ONCE. Heart and Sole was 2017's uniquely choreographed beer for the performance of KINKY BOOTS. In 2018, Feel the Earth was the rich, luscious brown porter with a melodic, spicy complexity to compliment BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. The delicious pie-inspired Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) was brewed for the engagement of WAITRESS in 2019. The ninth beer, The Beer That Went Wrong, was a Belgian-Style Blonde Ale? that was just right for the year that went wrong (2020) with the production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. In 2021, the delicious candy bar porter Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight marked the 10th beer Sun King has created for a Broadway in Indianapolis production.

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

HAIRSPRAY will play Old National Centre February 21-26, 2023 for 8 performances. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-982-2787. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. HAIRSPRAY is part of the 2022/2023 Broadway in Indianapolis Series.