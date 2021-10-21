BWW Review: THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Add together one book club, six members, six meetings, and what do you get? The answer is a lot of drama with a big dose of farcical fun. The Book Club Play is a fast-paced look at one group's love of reading and how it shapes their lives. From Moby Dick to Twilight, the club tackles reads that shine an unexpected light on issues in their own lives.

The plot explores ideas of culture vs popularity. What makes a book a classic? What makes you a snob or a plebian? As a bibliophile, I loved seeing how expectations and preconceived ideas about books can shape your experience with them. I love the text scrolling over the set between scenes. The characters felt a bit one-note at times. There was a Type-A controlling leader, a frazzled introvert, and a confused jock. I would have loved a bit more character depth as the play progressed. Instead, I felt like they leaned into the stereotypes.

The strength of the show lies in playwright Karen Zacarías' ability to pull in the audience and care about what the characters discover about themselves and each other through their reading. Benjamin Hanna's direction keeps things moving at a brisk pace while leaving room for a few moments of quiet connection. The play is full of humor and delightfully entertaining.

The production offers both in-person and virtual viewing options until Oct. 31. In-Person tickets start at $25 and virtual tickets are $30. A note on the streaming experience. The show is $30 and you have a week to watch it. The IRT does a great job providing instructions to easily access the video. If you've already watched one of the IRT's virtual productions, you'll need to log out and log back into your account. The filming was a coordinated effort between the IRT and WFYI. It's filmed on an actual set at the theater, so you're able to get the full experience of seeing the show.

How To Get Tickets

You can purchase tickets at IRTLive.com