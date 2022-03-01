BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

If the name didn't give it away, this is not your average Beef & Boards production. The Broadway hit roars onto the stage with drag queens in stiletto heels and a whole lot of sass. Based on a true story, the musical's message of accepting people for who they are is more timely than ever.

Jacob Butler plays Charlie, the owner of a shoe factory that's struggling to make ends meet. He's a traditional fellow who is not quite ready to have his views or opinions shaken by the unconventional and fierce Lola. The show comes alive when Jonathan Studdard makes his first appearance as that fiery character. Studdard can strut with the best of them, but it's during the number "I'm Not My Father's Son" that the audience is treated to the true depth of his talent. The beautiful quiet song was my favorite in the show.

At one point, Charlie says of Lola, "Whenever you leave a room there's a great big gaping gap." The same is true of Kinky Boots. The production hums with life during Studdard's scenes but struggles a bit without him. The other players never slack in their roles, but it's Lola who is meant to light the audience on fire and Studdard doesn't disappoint.

Michael Layton's set design uses scaffolding and projections to switch from the factory floor to Lola's cabaret-style club numbers. Feathers, sequins, and, of course, piles of bright red boots kept costume designer Amy Gaton busy. The overall effect is fun and entertaining.

Note that the show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, so wait and bring the kids to Mary Poppins later this season.

How To Get Tickets

Don't Miss the Show

Up next at Beef & Boards is Hello Dolly, opening March 31.

Performances: Kinky Boots runs until March 27.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $51 to $76 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards