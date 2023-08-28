American Lives Theatre Opens SANCTUARY CITY

American Lives Theatre (ALT) is making local history by producing the Indiana premiere of 'Sanctuary City' by Martyna Majok. This production, which begins performances on September 7, will feature a cast of three Indy actors, all of whom were born in the United States to parents who were not.

'Sanctuary City' tells the story of two friends, a young man and young woman, who learn to lean on one another as they try to create a life for themselves in a country where they're undocumented. Although the actors portraying the characters were all born in the US, their parents were not, so the play still strikes a personal chord for each actor.

"Oftentimes we hear about immigration issues from the perspective of keeping people out. This play focuses on those trying to stay in," said Carlos Medina Maldonado, one of the actors in the play.

'Sanctuary City' is rapidly becoming one of the most-produced plays of the contemporary theater season around the country. American Lives Theatre, an Indianapolis-based company that is one of the collectives at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, is thrilled to be producing the Indiana premiere of this play - the 10th statewide premiere since the company began in 2020.

"This season our five plays focus on aspects of Where We Live," said Founding Artistic Director Chris Saunders. "And 'Sanctuary City' is such an ideal season opener because these DREAMers are in every American city, including Indianapolis. The play questions, 'What is home, and where do you truly find sanctuary?' It's compelling and simple and honest; and I don't know that I've read any play quite like it," he said.

In addition to the previously-mentioned actor Carlos Medina Maldonado, the cast consists of Indy actor and University of Indianapolis graduate Senaite Tekle and current Ball State Theatre student Diego Sanchez-Galven. The play is directed by Actor/Director Drew Vidal, who was featured last year in the season closer 'Predictor' by Jennifer Blackmer. Vidal is also a Theatre professor at Ball State University.

"'Sanctuary City' really hits home with my personal experiences of being a daughter to African immigrants," Tekle said. "This play represents the unfortunate misconceptions first-generation people go through in this country. And it's hilarious and scarily relevant," she said.

To compliment the production, American Lives Theatre has combined forces with the Immigrant Welcome Center and Indiana Undocumented Youth Alliance to curate pre- and post-show discussions about topics such as "Undocumented Youth In Indy" and "Growing Up Undocumented." A Trail Talk, co-produced by Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, will take place before the performance on Thursday, September 14th. Also, post-show discussion will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, September 17th. Other ancillary events will be announced shortly.

'Sanctuary City' officially opens Friday, September 8, and it will be followed by a complimentary opening reception at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

For more information about American Lives Theatre's fourth season, or anything related to 'Sanctuary City,' please see the website Click Here.

'Sanctuary City' by Martyna Majok runs Sept 7-24, 2023 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Performances are 7:30 pm Thurs-Sat and 2:00 pm on Sundays.

Tickets are $15-$30 and are available at phoenixtheatre.org.

Discounts are available for Seniors, Students and Military.

Group discounts are also available.

Running Time is approximately 1 Hour and 45 minutes, which includes a 15-Minute Intermission.