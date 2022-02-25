Wasifuddin Dagar honored With WUD Critics' Choice Award

World University of Design will present the 'Critics' Choice Award' for 2022 to dhrupad singer Wasifuddin Dagar for his everlasting contribution to Indian Classical Music on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at Performing Art Studio of World University of Design campus.

Enriching the Indian classical scene, Wasifuddin Dagar started singing when he was five years old and has added many accolades for the nation in his lifetime. World University of Design salutes the maestro and endeavors to encourage and promote Indian Heritage in all its forms from arts, performing arts, design and creative fields.

World University of Design values creativity and arts at the zenith of all disciplines and aims to promote the field at every juncture across different languages, regions, cultures and genres. Through Critics' Choice Awards for Performing Arts, the university strives to honor outstanding artistic contributions of established artists, as also provide opportunities for recognition of new talent by showcasing their work in premier performance spaces and events in Delhi NCR. The award carries a specially designed Trophy along with a certificate which WUD aims to bestow upon about 25 artists in the category of The Critic's Choice Award annually.

Jugalbandi and related forms have had their own huge fandom worldwide especially across the Indian subcontinent. In its own unique form drupad and jugalbandi reached newer heights owing to the energy and uniqueness added by Wasifuddin Dagar Saheb. On the occasion of being felicitated, Dagar says, "I appreciate World University of Design for bestowing upon me this honor. I have for years lived up to my strengths and in every way have only tried my best to add value to the rich culture we as Indians possess and to make it reach out across borders. I believe that music has the power to bring together hearts and souls and through this gift I have from God I have ensured to hold that intent close. Congratulations to the World University of Design for taking such concrete steps to encourage and empower Indian performing arts and treating it as paramount."

"It is an honour to have with us a legend as great as Dagar Saheb who has to his credit a lifetime of rich contribution to the Indian Classical music panorama. We have a vision of promoting the rich heritage of India and the Critics' Choice Award is our small step towards achieving that aspiration." says Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design).

The university aims to ensure that young talent is recognised and nurtured in the country; it believes in igniting budding minds and channelising them in the right and rewarding direction. Critics' Choice Award is the brainchild of Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design). It is just one of the many ways in which WUD is encouraging and promoting extraordinary artworks that substantiate the bigger purpose of art.