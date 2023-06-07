THE DIVINE LEELA: NARAYAN GURU'S VERSES TO THE GODDESS at Little Theatre, NCPA

Presented by the Metamorphosis Theatre and Films and Backwaters Collective

By: Jun. 07, 2023

THE DIVINE LEELA: NARAYAN GURU'S VERSES TO THE GODDESS at Little Theatre, NCPA

Metamorphosis Theatre and Films and Backwaters Collective present

The Divine Leela: Narayan Guru's Verses to the Goddess 

Designed and directed by Dr. Omkar Bhatkar

O Mother, Your sacred limbs precede the earth,

So say the silent sages. They are unable to say

anything else, and Your word now comes to me

at this silent state, and reverberates here.

Narayana Guru (1854 - 1928) composed a compact body of writing in prose and verse of exceptional potency. These are stimulating, deep and original explorations, entryways into a profound appreciation of the human condition. Though he wrote poems exploring diverse themes ranging from the soul to Shiva. The Divine Leela is delicately crafted by hand-picking his poems on the goddess described through the idea of elemental, existential, and mystical poems talking about the luminous play of the self and the Song of Kundalini.

Cast of 'The Divine Leela' in rehearsal
The evening flows with hymns offered to the eternal goddess creating a melange of music, movement, poetry, and mysticism. The experience is designed and directed by Omkar Bhatkar based on the newest translation of Narayana Guru's poems titled 'Cry in the Wilderness' by Vinaya Chaitanya.

10th June, 2023 | 7PM | Little Theatre, NCPA |

11th June, 2023 | 5:30PM| SAPP, BANDRA (W)

Book your tickets Click Here

Seats fast filling!




