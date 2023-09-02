Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Raises The Curtain On The 47th Edition of KRISHNA

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 47th edition of its Dance Drama - “KRISHNA” under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). The show is scheduled to be showcased from September 1st to 4th, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi at 6.30pm daily with an additional matinee show on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 at 3pm.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long production is bound to captivate the audience with an enthralling dance drama performed by various artists who will bring alive the legend of Krishna from what existed three thousand years ago. Whether it was his joyous years of an adorable childhood or the antics he played while growing into a young adult, his romance with nature and his compassion for everything that had life or eventually attaining the stage of human adoration, Krishna and his very aura will embrace you as you lose yourself to his persona.

For all these years, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra has distinguished itself by staging performances that are incredibly significant to India's history. The goal of these performances has always been to include Indian customs and beliefs in a way that makes them relevant to contemporary culture. The Lord Krishna chapter is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, and magic, just like other chapters in Indian mythology, but it has always been regarded as being primarily practical and giving wisdom in many aspects of daily life. Using traditional Indian dance styles like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, the Kendra will depict this element of Lord Krishna's colourful life, from his birth through his participation in the epic Mahabharata.

Elevating the experience further, an LED wall has been incorporated, to provide a heightened sense of realism, showcasing Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity with each passing year. Dedicated to bringing divine characters to life and crafting unique experiences, the Kendra seamlessly blends dynamic choreography, state-of-the-art technology, intricate international-grade sets, and opulent costume designs. With its exceptional contributions to choreography, lighting, sound, sets, and overall production values, 'KRISHNA' consistently offers a fresh perspective to its devoted audience, enveloping them in a captivating atmosphere while staying true to the production's core values and enhancing its contemporary relevance.

In Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh’s words, “The dance drama ’KRISHNA' expresses the innate truths of life, resonating with their essential simplicity, just as Lord Krishna elucidated. These truths are interwoven within countless anecdotes, intricately woven into his life's narratives, a perpetual source of inspiration in both the traditional and contemporary contexts. With utmost precision, my vision and execution bring forth every facet of Lord Krishna's embodiment, infusing the presentation with a captivating vitality. The interplay of exceptional choreography, lighting, costumes, sound, technical prowess, and immersive atmosphere creates a backdrop that warms the heart in all of my productions. Even amid displays of turmoil, against all odds, a ray of hope for ultimate peace emerges, transcending the apparent chaos of the present."