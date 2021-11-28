SKY VIEWS: DUBAI Attraction is Now Open

Experience Dubai like never before! Soaring 219.5 M above the ground and sitting atop the Address Sky View hotel. Dubai's newest architectural marvel and greatest adrenaline pumping attraction, Sky Views Dubai, is now open.

Sky Views Dubai is the latest attraction from Emaar which includes Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk; three distinctive experiences which provides guests with unforgettable memories and unbridled fun.

Set atop the Sky Views Dubai commanding majestic views of the city skyline, Sky Views Observatory presents guests with access to Level 52 and 53 of the iconic twin towers, indeed an observatory experience like no other! A panoramic glass elevator transports visitors to Level 52 which is set above the clouds. Once on Level 52, guests can make their way up the spiral staircase which connects this floor to Level 53 while reveling in the spell binding views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. A 46m long glass walk is perched in between both towers and provides the ideal vantage point to grab that epic, unobstructed view Downtown Dubai for Instagrammable moment.

Ready to rise to the challenge? Sky Views Edge Walk is the most thrilling attraction in Dubai, and the first of its kind in region. It is the city's highest full circle hands-free walk on a ledge which encircles the top of the Tower's main pod, over 219.5 above the ground taking thrill seekers to the tippy-top of the skyscraper in Downtown Dubai but not from the comforts of the indoor observatory. This trek takes visitors along the outside of the building - with no windows or other protective barriers standing between them and sky-high views. They will, however, be equipped with safety harnesses. Before setting out, guests must complete a safety briefing and then they are invited to walk out, lean back and touch the sky. Sky Views Edge walk will undoubtedly become a bucket-list experience for all travellers. Live life on the edge at this thrilling new experience coming soon to Downtown Dubai!

Over at Sky Views Glass Slide, visitors can take part in a different kind of adventure by reliving their childhood in a new way. The Glass Slide propels visitors from Level 53 to Level 52, whilst enclosed in transparent glass. Since the slide has a transparent bottom and sides, visitors get a 360-degree view- just don't look down if you're easily spooked! The Glass Slide boasts a safe, thrilling experience unlike any other in the world as guests of all ages will have the opportunity to transform their view of Dubai as they glide down, gazing at unparalleled vistas of the city. Sky Views Glass Slide is the ideal family-friendly attraction, perfect for all ages.

Sky Views Dubai is the city's coolest observation deck and a must-see destination for panoramic, 360-degree views of Dubai. Located over 219.5m above the city at the iconic Address Sky View hotel, Sky Views Dubai honours the culture, community and people that make Dubai unlike any city in the world with three incredible experiences that are sure to be a hit with thrill seekers of all ages.