Review: MORNING STAR at St. Andrew's Centre For Philosophy & Performing Arts

New show on Friday, May 26th at Don Bosco International School, Matunga

April of 2023 ended with four productions of Metamorphosis Theatre and Films' latest offering - 'Morning Star'. I got the opportunity to witness one of these productions on a houseful Sunday evening at the SAPP Auditorium in Mumbai.

The play was a medieval pastiche, chronicling the story of Mary from the old world. The story brings out the lives of the women that built the Christian faith - Mary and her mother Anne. Their story is told in bold visual fragments - borrowing from various folklore. The art design of the stage and the costumes transport the viewer into old Nazareth. For the duration of the play, I was unable to connect the story of Mary with any one particular faith, language, caste, or creed. The characters seemed beyond modern imaginations of religion and nationality.

Meeta Bagwe essays the role of Anne, Mary's mother, and reminds us of what is long forgotten - Mary's story is as much about being a daughter, as it is about being Jesus' mother. Throughout the play, we see stark contrasts between the emotional world of the women - mainly Anne, Elizabeth, and Mary versus the strapping lives of the high priests, lawmakers, and rulers - all men. We see Mary's devotion as an answer to the cruelty of the patriarchal world but we do not see any "actions" of Mary - other than her walk to the steps of the temple and the courts - rebelling against the gender laws of old Nazareth. Instead, the play orchestrates a mise-en-scène that depicts Mary as a figure of deep emotionality and sacrifice.

Several other characters in the play embody such affective tones. However, this does not seem far from the creator's vision of the play. Unlike the story, the visual and sonic metaphors of the production are large and complex. It seems that the motifs are to remind us that religion might continue to uphold ideas that the world has moved on from, however, we as people can choose to remember the altitudes of changes, deep emotional upheavals, and familial love that remain the same despite the passage of time and ideas.

The play concluded with a warm discussion with the director and the cast of the play. They walked the audience through the making of the play - elaborating upon the origins of the stories presented in the play. The director, Omkar Bhatkar, referred to several religious and philosophical texts to reveal the story of Jesus and his disciples. It was an enlightening evening in Mumbai with the Metamorphosis Theatre and Films team.

You can watch the play on Friday, 26th May, at Don Bosco International School, Matunga, Mumbai. Book your tickets Click Here!

Director - Omkar Bhatkar

Cast - Meeta Bhagwe, Rekha Shetty, Rohan Mehta, Mayuresh, Preeti Singha, Palash, Mikhaila, Chandrahas Shetty, Rohit Soni, Vishal Singh, Hrishikesh Kadam, Salome Raye, Shirlyn Galbao, Abha Pol, Hamzaa Ansari, Rak Karla




