Coconut Theatre Presents CHAI-WAI & RANGMACH 2020

Coconut Theatre has taken an ambitious and challenging project during this World-wide lockdown. Coconut Theatre has come up with an Intellectual Property - "Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020". We organize daily one Online Session with one Theatre Expert from India and various other countries on our official Coconut Theatre Facebook Page at 6 PM Indian Standard Time i.e. Veteran Actors, Award-Winning Playwrights & Directors, Make-up Specialist, Music Composers, Designers, Choreographers and Technicians share their Golden Experiences, also their personal life Inspiration which can be useful to any aspiring Theatre Student, Amateur Theatre Artists, Writers, Directors, Music Composers, Choreographer, Make-up Artists, Designers, Technicians and Theatre Groups and entire theatre fraternity. These sessions are open for all and no registration is required.



Due to Covid-19 and Worldwide lockdown, overall 2020 has been a devastating year for the entire world especially for the Theatre Industry which believes in live acts.



"Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020" has set an outstanding benchmark through online sessions. Daily informative sessions keeping the theatre audience entertained. Our online and offline viewers have grown tremendously.



In-spite of different time zones, our viewers prefer to watch these sessions LIVE. For example, one gentleman from California, USA wakes at 5:00 AM daily just to attend our live sessions. International Theatre Experts directly approached Coconut Theatre and requested to host their sessions on "Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020" which has gained popularity because of its National and International reach.



All the speakers come from various cultures, age groups and those who are not convenient with the online process have also accepted an invitation willingly to associate with us. A Few senior Theatre Experts are more than 80+ years old still they are willingly ready to do the session.



Padma Shri & Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Rita Ganguly, Shri Bansi Kaul, Shri Manoj Joshi, Smt. Neelam Mansingh, Shri Satish Alekar, Shri Dadi Pudumjee and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Dolly Ahluwalia, Shri, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Shri Suresh Sharma (Director - National School of Drama), Shri Amod Bhatt, Smt. Anjana Puri, Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, Smt. Rohini Hattangady, Smt. Nadira Babbar, Smt. Himani Shivpuri has done their sessions.



Stalwart participants include Makarand Deshpande, Mahesh Dattani, K.K. Raina, Lillete Dubey, Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Raghubir Yadav, Lubna Salim, Darshan Jariwala, Siddharth Randeria, Ila Arun, Aanjjan Srivastava, Alok Chatterjee, Salim Arif, Saif Hyder Hasan, Asif Ali Beg, Tiku Talsania, Sachin Khedekar, Sandip Soparrkar, Vijay Kenkre, Jayati Bhatia, Nina Kulkarni, Jayati Bhatia, Suchitra Pillai, Vipul Mehta, Jimit Trivedi, Rajoo Barot, Ramesh Talwar, Chandrakant Kulkarni many other senior Theatre experts.



Currently, Global Theatre Experts have been added to Coconut Theatre's repertoire, seeing Writer-Director David Woods from Australia (22nd June), International Production Designer Neil Patel (Production Designer of Mughal-E-Azam The Musical) (23rd June), Megan Furniss - Playwright from South Africa (24th June), Actor-Director Glenn Hayden from Australia (25th June), Writer, Actor, Director Jessica Litwak from California, USA, Writer-Director Ana Cândida Carneiro from the USA (27th June), Three Times Tony Award Winner Scott Pask from USA (28th June), Actor & Director Motshabi Tyelele from South Africa and World-Renowned Writer-Director Jeff Baron from the USA (30th June).



Post sessions with International Speakers and line-up with Indian Theatre Experts is also scheduled. Which includes Theatre legends Mr.M.S.Sathyu and Mr.Prasanna, Theatre and Bollywood Actress Sonali Kulkarni, Theatre & Bollywood Actors Rajpal Yadav & Rajat Kapoor, Music Director Kuldeep Singh, Eminent Writer Ranjit Kapoor & Saumya Joshi, Famous Actor Sumeet Raghavan, Waman Kendre (Ex-Director - National School of Drama), Director Parvez Akhtar, Popular Actresses Apara Mehta & Bharati Achrekar and on-going.



Indian Theatre Industry has minimal support from the audience, corporates and other bodies compare to Bollywood, Sports, Music and other Digital Entertainment Platforms but this rising IP with continuous efforts of Coconut Theatre which showcased phenomenal results during this pandemic. We have been getting a fabulous response from Indian and International Theatre Fraternity appreciating our concept "Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020".



"The objective is to connect entire Theatre Fraternity LOCALLY & GLOBALLY be on one platform to emphasize avenue of learning also to build a career. Our vision is to achieve 100+ sessions before 31st July 2020. This archive will be available shortly on Coconut Theatre YouTube Channel with no cost." share Rashmin Majithia - Managing Director (Coconut Media Box LLP.)

