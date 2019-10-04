BWW Previews: MAGNUM OPUS MAHABHARATA By Puneet Issar In Bangalore

If you belong to a generation just before the millennials, you would remember that time during the 90's when life used to pause across India as the epic Mahabharata was relayed on TV. People would finish their chores to be in front of their TV sets so that they could watch their favorite characters playing the parts from the fabled Hindu mythology. Whether it was Puneet Issar as Duryodhana or Gufi Paintal as Shakuni Mama, each actor carved such a unique space for themselves that even today decades later they are remembered and celebrated for their revered roles.

But in case you missed that frenzy of watching the famed Mahabharata on TV or would want to relive those times, here is your chance to catch the magic once more on stage this time.

India's leading theatre production company Felicity Theatre will stage the magnum opus play, Mahabharat Written and Directed by film, television, and theatre stalwart Puneet Issar. For the first time in history, this new version of Mahabharat presents the point of view of Duryodhana and Karan and highlights the causes that led to the destructive War. Mahabharat has a galaxy of iconic stars from the world of film, television, and theatre that includes Puneet Issar, Rahul Bhuchar, Meghna Malik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gufi Paintal, Surendra Pal, Aarti Nagpal, Vijayta Bhardwaj, Danish Akhtar, Yashodhan Rana, Karan Sharma, Siddhant Issar and Rakshit Bhuchar.

This never seen before version of Mahabharata written by Puneet Issar is narrated by DHARTI MATA (Mother Earth played by the renowned TV Actress Meghna Malik ) .She explains that no matter what the reasons for conflict may have been , the end result has always been destruction of the planet and mankind .This play revolves around three pivotal characters Duryodhan (Puneet Issar), Karan(Rahul Bhuchar) and Draupadi (Harleen Kaur). The arrogance Of Draupadi , The shrewdness Of Shakuni(Gufi Paintal) , and the obstinacy of Duryodhan may have caused the conflict but under the debris of all Evil was Buried the forgotten story of true friendship, unconditional love and selfless sacrifice ever witnessed by mankind . The dilemma of the Pandavas (Danish Akhtar and Karan Sharma), Kunti's Pain(Diksha Raina), Gandhari's (Aarti Nagpal) helplessness, and Lord Krishna's(Yashodhan Rana) guidance that has been created for eternity is portrayed beautifully by an ensemble of well known actors.

Mahabharata depicts a strong bond between two friends Duryodhan and Karan, the two eminent characters of the play and lays emphasis on the fact that ' There is a little good in every bad and a little bad in every good '. This magnificent production will be showcased on spectacular larger than life sets .with high voltage

drama, sound and lights. To enhance the viewing experience, the music has been specially composed and recorded to augment the over all experience for theatergoers.

Tickets are price between Rs.550 to Rs4000 and can be bought at www.bookmyshow.com

Date Time: 5th, 6th October 2019 at 03:00 PM & 07:00 PM

Venue: BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers road, Vasanath Nagar, - Bangaluru





