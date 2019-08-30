BWW Interview: After The Magnum Opus Mahabharata, Rahul Bhuchar Will Be Back With Ramayana

Theatre personality and founder of Felicity Theatre Rahul Bhuchar are on a cloud nine,. After all the magnum opus Mahabharata in which Bhuchar plays the role of Karan completed 50 shows. The play which made it debut last year was able to complete a golden jubilee within a year. Bhuchar admits that it is a big feat. He says, "It is a great achievement and we are ecstatic." The play which is written by none other than Puneet Issar tells the story of Mahabharata from the point of view of Duryodhan and Karan.

But apart from basking in the success of the mega successful play, there is something more that is keeping Bhuchar busy these days. He is gearing up for another big milestone. Felicity Theatre, which is headed by Bhuchar will be coming up with the theatrical presentation of the grand epic Ramayan this winter. The play will be written and directed by Puneet Issar and as Bhuchar assures it will be an experience of a life time to watch.

On what makes Bhuchar believe in re-telling the mythological stories from India, which have been read, re-read and made into many version already. Bhuchar says, "All the world stories have emerged from either Mahabharat or Ramayan. It is also important to tell thesae stories ina newer format to our younger audiences who go back and take interest in the rich history of India."

On how does he assure that people would want to watch a re-telling of say a Mahabharat. he says, "We put in a lot of hardwork and newness. We out huge LED screens, we have a flying Krishna. All of these are things that are not yet being used commonly in Indian theatre. Yes, it requires a very precise planning and expenditure so our tickets may be a bit more expensive but these experiences transport you into a theatre you may not have seen before."

Bhuchar has often been a part of plays which have an ensemble cast so what would he say about the cast of Ramayan. He says, "Well, I am not yet ready to reveal the cast as we will do it a later stage but this much i can assure that we have the biggest Bollywood names there." On whether he thinks it is important to bring in Bollywood to theatre. he says, "Theatre still has a limited appeal in India. By bringing Bollywood we get the two medium together and anyone who loves Hindi movies wants all the more to watch the play as they are getting the best of what they want from it."

On whether it is a certain age group of audience that may be interested in watching an epic drama from mythology like Ramayan or Mahabharat, He says, "You will be surprised to see the various age-groups we get. From kids to youngsters or elderly, everyone wants to know more about these powerful stories. We do ensure that we give an added experience to the audience and that is what makes all the difference."

With Ramayan production now in full swing, we can look forward to another magnum opus cvoming this winter from the house of Felicity.





