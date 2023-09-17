300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training to Be Held in Rishikesh, India

Are you ready to deepen your yoga practice and become a certified yoga teacher?

Join Ekam Yogashala for their Click Here. After completing a 200-hour yoga teacher training course, students are eligible to enroll in the 300-hour advanced course, giving students the opportunity to deepen their practice and become a 500-hour certified yoga teacher.

Immerse yourself in the wisdom of yoga in the land where it all began. Reserve your spot now for our Click Here, India!