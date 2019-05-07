THE ATTIC Comes to National Theater Of Pecs 5/31

THE ATTIC is playing at National Theater Of Pecs on May 31, 2019.

In 1988 he was introduced to the Vígszínház - and has been held on a repertoire since then - by Gábor Presser, who has been a member of the LGT ensemble, and Dusán Sztevanovity, a semi-musical genre. Péter Horváth, a playwright, joined the authors as the co-creator of the libretto. The work has since traveled to almost every theater in the country. According to Gábor Presser, "maybe the honorable reception is that the work is a family or community piece that is completely free of politics and history." Lantern, Romantic Radio and Sini, Mamóka, who is constantly making plum dumplings, and everyone else's is from 9 to 99 years old.

"... I don't know for a quarter of a century that the attic was born, since then," keeps it "between the East and the West, has traveled the country several times, and has reached some foreign places. At the request of the former director of Vígszínház, László Marton, I worked on Dusan's first version, I had to read the new scenes every day in the director's office, and then worked on it for half a year with the boys. He was enthusiastic, had a nice job with Pori Presser and Dusan. Like us and László Marton, Zsuzsa Radnóti, even non-existent Jehovah would have been there in those inspired months, so the fairy tale could still bring joy to the audience. And this is the most important thing: giving joy and energy to the spectators ... with the plum dumplings cooked by Mamóka. "

Péter Horváth

"Twenty-two years ago, at the time of demonstrating the attic, I was a puppy at the Vígszínház and its surroundings. Maybe I was a second-time dramaturge? I'm not saying! I just remember I was there. I have often been sitting in the test of the piece, though I wouldn't have dreamed of dreaming if I ever said I'd be settled. It has been an amazing success that has been a thousand times over, which has been going on for twenty-five years since then. I don't know if today, when A attic has become a classic, can I say more about the piece than it has become a hostel now: "because there's a place!"

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.pnsz.hu/eloadas/49/a-padlas





