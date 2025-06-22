“You Are Running Out Of Time!” A Citywide Red-Carpet Gala Film Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to step into the electric rhythm of the 1980s as Vincent Victoria Presents (VVP) continues its mission to provide thought-provoking, original, and entertaining theatrical works inspired by the rich historical moments of the African Diaspor"," the award-winning VVP has unveiled its latest film venture, featuring an electrifying score and a cast of dynamic talent. This immersive narrative is a fictional account inspired by events that bring to life the 1980s' most notorious musical showdown-Rick James versus Prince-on the big screen for the first time. Bryce Ivan portrays Rick James, and Taylor Getwood will play Prince.

The Red-Carpet Gala will open with the award-winning hit, The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, and close out with Eight Notes to Heaven. Other surprises await. The festivities will occur on August 31, 2025, at 7 p.m., at The MATCH Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (Matchbox IV), 3100 Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77002. Tickets are available at The MATCH box office. Tix 713-521-4533, office 713-325-5370. The doors open at 6 p.m.

Please visit the website for more information: https://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com/.

Born James Ambrose Johnson in Buffalo, New York, Rick James (1948-2004) exploded onto the scene as the architect of Punk Funk, a raw fusion of rock's edge and funk's groove. With chart-topping anthems like Fire & Desire, Mary Jane, and the unforgettable Super Freak, James rewrote dance music rules-and even transformed his iconic afro into long, Maasai-inspired braids as a bold cultural statement. Yet behind the hits lay simmering tensions: James felt snubbed by bMTV's refusal to play Super Freak and burned Prince's refusal to give his mother an autograph-slights that fueled a rivalry as legendary as their music.

Prince Rogers Nelson (1958-2016) emerged from Minneapolis with a prodigious talent for songwriting and performance, penning hits for Madonna, Alicia Keys, and Vanity 6, among others. Renowned for his genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, Prince James's theatrical flair as les" "musici" n" and mor" "showma", especially after James launched The Mary Jane Girls and Prince followed with his sultry trio, Vanity 6. Their competitive fire-equal parts admiration and envy-set the stage for a dramatic clash of creative titans. VVP's Dynamism Resonates: The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel Swept Awards in 2025!

VVP has announced that The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel continues to make waves on the independent film circuit after winning three out of four major awards at the 2025 San Diego Black Film Festival-including Best Drama, Best Director (Vincent Victoria), and Best Actress (Wykesha R. King) for her stunning portrayal of the legendary Academy Award-winning actress, Hattie McDaniel. This film ran away with the Best Feature Award at the 2025 Charlotte Black Film Festival.

This powerful and thought-provoking film has been featured at two prestigious film festivals celebrating Black excellence in cinema. The first stop is the Charlotte Black Film Festival, June 5-8, 2025. Then, just in time for Juneteenth, the film will be featured at the Virginia Black Film Festival in Hampton, June 19-22, 2025.

These selections mark an exciting new chapter for The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel. This story reimagines and reclaims the legacy of a trailblazing icon whose life and career continue to spark critical conversations about race, representation, and resilience in the arts. This film aims to show how music has the power to connect us all, even though we may have stark differences," said Vincent Victoria.

About Vincent Victoria Presents

Founded in Houston, VVP is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to Recreating Historical Moments on Stage and Film of the African Diaspora. Since its inception, VVP has produced five major projects and four films, all partially funded by the Houston Arts Alliance.

Stay tuned for more updates as this award-winning film reaches new audiences and honors the power of storytelling from the African Diaspora. Don't miss these explosive cinematic tributes to two icons whose rivalry reshaped music history-only from Vincent Victoria Presents. Contact syneetrawilliams@gmail.com or call (281) 797-9217 for interviews, press screenings, and behind-the-scenes access.

For showtimes, ticketing, and donation information, visit www.vincentvictoriapresents.org and click the Donations tab. Your tax-deductible support ensures the continuation of this vital cultural work.

Vincent Victoria Presents, the Houston-based theater company known for recreating historical moments from African American History on local stages, is now becoming known nationally for producing similar moments on film.

At the 15th Annual Charlotte Black Film Festival earlier this month, the company's film, The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, took home the award for Best Feature Film, the equivalent of Best Picture. In January, the film won Best Drama, Best Actress, and Best Director for founder Vincent Victoria at the San Diego Black Film Festival.

"Moving into filmmaking is a natural progression for the company as it allows us to tell the stories that I like telling on a grander scale and to reach a wider audience. I am a storyteller at heart and what better way to tell the stories that I want to tell than on film. The company has been fortunate to get assistance in funding from Houston Arts Alliance to help finance the films, as films are more expensive to produce than plays. I can make two or three plays for the amount it costs to produce one film," said Victoria.

VVP's film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour also recently won Best Cinematography at Houston's historic Fade to Black Arts Festival. (Coincidentally, Fade to Black's founder Denise O'Neal makes a cameo appearance in the company's next film.) Since 2023, the company's two aforementioned films have been accepted into seven film festivals nationwide and have a few more pending.

Their next film, Eight Notes to Heaven, about the alleged rivalry between singers Prince and Rick James, is in post-production right now and will premiere in Houston later this year. Their 2025-26 theater season will be announced soon.

For more information about the company, their upcoming events, and how to give a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website: https://vincentvictoriapresents.com.

