Y2K FROGS! Comes to San Jacinto College South

To kick off its 2025-2026 theatre season, SAN JACINTO College South Theatre & Film has announced an original Y2K spin on Aristophanes classic slapstick comedy, Frogs!, adapted by writer & director Jonelle Walker.

This wacky Greek comedy from the 5th century B.C.E. takes a fresh turn into Y2K nostalgia. Dionysus, god of theatre, ventures into the underworld to save the artform from mediocrity. His mission? Resurrect his favorite dead playwright, as none of the living ones are meeting expectations. Along the way, he and his servant Xanthias encounter singing frogs, emo monks, and preppy bullies in an underworld that looks more like an abandoned mall.

Performances will play October 23rd through November 1st.

The production team includes SAN JACINTO College Theatre & Film Professor Jonelle Walker (Director/Script Adaptation); and SAN JACINTO College alumni Ty James (Scenic Design) and Kyra Nappier (Lighting Design); as well as J. Salazar (Sound Design) and Betsy Corrick (Costume Design).

"Y2K was the time of my youth, so it's fun to view it nostalgically through my students' eyes," says Walker, who has rewritten the script with young adult audiences in mind. "Working on theatrical classics like the Greeks can be challenging, especially with comedy - its ages like milk! Imagine: 3,000 year old milk! However, Aristophanes' take on the perils of nostalgia and our tendency to look for ancient answers to modern questions is ironically evergreen. I feel a bit like Aristophanes with this script, poking fun at the style & culture of my youth - so loathed by society then -- becoming trendy."