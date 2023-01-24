Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 24, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater

Runners-Up: Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre, Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre, Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater

Runners-Up: Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater, Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960!, Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960

Runners-Up: Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater, Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater

Runners-Up: Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams, Aaron Brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages, Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre

Runners-Up: RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions, Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: HENRY V - Points North Theatre

Runners-Up: PETER PAN - National Youth Theater, SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF Rick James - 1989 Dreams Productions, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices

Runners-Up: Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre, Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company, Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams

Runners-Up: Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater, Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater, Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF Rick James - 1989 Dreams Productions

Best Musical

Winner: LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater

Runners-Up: SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams, BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars, ANNIE - Playhouse 1960

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre

Runners-Up: WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre, YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages, WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Matthew Alter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rice University

Runners-Up: Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston, Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater, Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre

Runners-Up: Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University, Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater

Best Play

Winner: HENRY V - Points North Theatre

Runners-Up: A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, CLUE - Alley Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham

Runners-Up: THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston, LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions, H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater

Runners-Up: Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre, Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston, Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre

Runners-Up: Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery, Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington, Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Matthew Alter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University

Runners-Up: Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre, Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater, Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University

Runners-Up: Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960, Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions, Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: PETER PAN - National Youth Theater

Runners-Up: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MainStreet Theatre Company, MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston, INTO THE WOODS JR. - Christian Youth Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: 1989 Dreams Productions

Runners-Up: Alley Theatre, National Youth Theater, The Garden Theatre



