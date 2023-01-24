Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater
Runners-Up: Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre, Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre, Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater
Runners-Up: Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater, Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960!, Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960
Runners-Up: Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater, Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater
Runners-Up: Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams, Aaron Brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages, Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre
Runners-Up: RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions, Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: HENRY V - Points North Theatre
Runners-Up: PETER PAN - National Youth Theater, SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF Rick James - 1989 Dreams Productions, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices
Runners-Up: Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre, Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company, Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams
Runners-Up: Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater, Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater, Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF Rick James - 1989 Dreams Productions
Best Musical
Winner: LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater
Runners-Up: SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams, BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars, ANNIE - Playhouse 1960
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre
Runners-Up: WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre, YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages, WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Matthew Alter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rice University
Runners-Up: Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston, Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater, Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre
Runners-Up: Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University, Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater
Best Play
Winner: HENRY V - Points North Theatre
Runners-Up: A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre, SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre, CLUE - Alley Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham
Runners-Up: THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston, LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions, H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater
Runners-Up: Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre, Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston, Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre
Runners-Up: Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery, Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington, Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Matthew Alter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University
Runners-Up: Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre, Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater, Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University
Runners-Up: Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960, Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions, Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: PETER PAN - National Youth Theater
Runners-Up: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MainStreet Theatre Company, MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston, INTO THE WOODS JR. - Christian Youth Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: 1989 Dreams Productions
Runners-Up: Alley Theatre, National Youth Theater, The Garden Theatre