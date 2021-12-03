VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of TUTS' THE LITTLE MERMAID

Go behind the scenes of TUTS' THE LITTLE MERMAID with a backstage tour by Caitlin Kellermeyer, the Assistant Stage Manager in this all new video.

The Little Mermaid cast features many familiar faces for TUTS audiences. Delphi Borich will return to TUTS in the role of "Ariel." Borich was previously seen on the TUTS stage as "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast during the musical theatre company's 50th Anniversary Season. Christina Wells, who was in previous TUTS productions of All Shook Up and Seussical, will play "Ursula." Carla Woods who was last seen on the TUTS stage in the 2019 production of Mamma Mia!, will play "Sebastian." TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre student, Lia Zitvar is "Flounder" with Sofia Esphahani as the alternate. Noah Ricketts of the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen will play "Prince Eric." Joining them are Derrick Davis as "King Triton," Paul Hope as "Grimsby," Mark Ivy as "Chef Louis," Logan Keslar as "Flotsam," Blair Medina as "Jetsam," and Christopher Tipps as "Scuttle."

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Mike Baerga, Courtney Chilton, Sophia Clark, Dwayne Cook, Trey Harrington, Karma Jenkins, Kaitlyn Mayse, Miles Marmolejo, Christopher Scurlock, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi and Raven Justine Troup.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will be directed by TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and choreographed by Harrison Guy, who is the Director of Arts & Culture at The DeLUXE Theater and the Artistic Director of Urban Souls Dance Company. He is joined by Musical Director, John Cornelius; Scenic Coordinator & Projections, Caite Hevner; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Charlie Morrison, and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper. Casting for The Little Mermaid is provided by Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

The Little Mermaid runs December 7 through 24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.