Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars

Jagged Little Pill runs August 29 - September 10 at Theatre Under the Stars.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Jagged Little Pill runs August 29 - September 10 at Theatre Under the Stars.  With music by Alanis Morissette, lyrics by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, and book by Diablo Cody, the musical is directed by Diane Paulus.

Check out a trailer below!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music, you’re not going to want to miss this fearless new musical. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family vaults the audience to its collective feet The Guardian. Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway. The New York Times. You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at Jagged Little Pill. Please Note: Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up. This production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence. Don't miss this production about a perfectly imperfect American family. Get tickets at TUTS.com.






