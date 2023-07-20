Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars

Jagged Little Pill runs August 29 - September 10 at Theatre Under the Stars. With music by Alanis Morissette, lyrics by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, and book by Diablo Cody, the musical is directed by Diane Paulus.

Check out a trailer below!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.

