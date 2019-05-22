Uncover A Witty Romantic Comedy As Houston Ballet Brings Back THE MERRY WIDOW

With only two more ballets left in its 2018/19 season, Houston Ballet brings back Ronald Hynd's The Merry Widow. This full-length story ballet is a romantic comedy Houston hasn't seen since 2013, when Principal Mireille Hassenboehler took her final bows with Houston Ballet.

Inspired by the famous 1905 operetta by Franz Leh r, The Merry Widow is a deliciously witty tale of high society matchmaking. Hanna is a former peasant and now a wealthy widow in Pontevedro, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. The aristocrats conspire to save their town by presenting Hannah with many eligible suiters including her former love interest Count Danilo, who ultimately left her due to her status. Audiences will enjoy watching the humor and grandeur surrounding these secret plots to obtain love and wealth among the characters.

Hynd does Leh r's rich score justice with sweeping waltzes, vibrant cancans and, of course, beautiful classical ballet. The Merry Widow is one of seven works by Hynd in Houston Ballet's repertoire and was first performed by the Company in 1995.

Setting the scene for this glamorous affair is the acclaimed Roberta Guidi di Bagno. The Italian designer's costumes and sets are positively exquisite. Her designs are no stranger to Houston, as you can see her work in Stanton Welch's Giselle and Romeo and Juliet as well.

The Merry Widow retakes the Wortham Theater Center stage May 31 June 9. Secure seats now at HoustonBallet.org or 713.227.ARTS(2787).





