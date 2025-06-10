Unapologetically Bold: Melissa Pritchett on Finding Fierceness in let.her.rip at STAGES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When let.her.rip first landed in Melissa Pritchett's hands, it hit with the force of something rare and electric. A new work by playwright Maggie Lou Rader, the play centers on three dynamic women navigating survival, strength, and unapologetic self-expression. For Pritchett—one of Houston's most versatile and commanding actors—this wasn't just another audition. It was the kind of role that demanded everything: body, voice, and heart.

In this interview, Melissa reflects on her journey of bringing Liza to life—how she discovered the character's raw power through movement and voice, how Maggie Lou Rader's script evolved during rehearsals, and what it means to perform a role that's as physically grounded as it's emotionally fearless. She also shares how let.her.rip fits into a broader conversation about risk-taking, representation, and the kinds of stories Houston's theatre community is ready—and hungry—for.

From fierce vulnerability to feminist firepower, Pritchett peels back the layers of a role that’s already left a mark on her and, without doubt, will do the same for audiences.

Starting with the title, let.her.rip seems bold and evocative. What was your first impression of the script and of the character Liza when you initially read it?

I first read the play when I was preparing for auditions and I remember thinking that, for women, this kind of play is so rare to come upon. Three characters, all women and all well-written, interesting and bold! A play like this doesn’t come around very often! I also remember thinking, “don’t get too excited, you still have to audition and you might not get it…” but I was so in love with it from the first moment that I couldn’t help but be incredibly excited.

Are there any aspects of Liza’s journey that resonated most with you? Were there moments in rehearsals where you felt especially connected with her?

Liza is pure confidence and self-assurance and is wholly unapologetic for who she is. She lives so fully in the moment and doesn’t hold back. She feels her feelings deeply and loudly. These are all things that I strive to do in my own life, especially as I am getting older. I don’t want to waste my time not living to the fullest anymore and I hope that I can take a little of Liza with me when this is all said and done.

Did the script evolve as you worked on it? How was the rehearsal process shaped by working on a new play by Maggie Lou Rader?

The script has changed a little as we have worked, but it has mostly been small changes here and there. It’s been Maggie’s unfailing positivity and love for the story and these characters that have really helped to shape the show throughout rehearsals. She is so passionate about this work and it can’t help but be contagious.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

What was the process in creating Liza, or did she come fully formed to you?

Liza is a character that lives so fully in her body rather than being in her head about things so it was really important to me to start from a physical place when finding her. It was also important to me for her to be as strong and grounded as I could make her and to let her take up as much space as possible and not be afraid to do so. I also wanted to make sure I was using the full depth and breadth of my voice for her and to let her sound come from a really visceral place. Maggie writes this fantastic note in the script that really inspired me. She says, “...you know that thing that society asks of women to have soft, breathy, quavering voices? I hate that. It’s a device to strip women of their power in rooms they deserve to be in.”

let.her.rip is unapologetically fierce and centers on female empowerment and survival. What conversations do you hope audience members leave with?

I hope that it will make people stop and think, not only about these women who this play is centered around, but about all of the women who have been victims of this world. I hope that it will make them say their names and not just the names of the people who failed them or took them away.

Has the rehearsal and performance of this role shifted your own thinking about strength, vulnerability, or voice in any way?

It has made me want my voice to be heard clearly and strongly. As a woman, as an artist, as a mother, as a human being. This rehearsal space has been such an open, free, vulnerable, collaborative one and I hope that I can take that feeling with me forward into future projects as well.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

You have performed a wide range of roles across multiple genres. How does let.her.rip compare to past projects in terms of emotional intensity and risk?

This role asks the actor to really wear your heart on the outside and not guard it. You have to feel every moment to your guts—the joy, the pain, the vulgarity, the love—it all has to be right at the surface. It’s one of the most emotionally raw roles I’ve ever done, but at the same time one of the most fun!

As a seasoned Houston actor, how do you see let.her.rip fit into the larger artistic conversations happening at Stages and in the Houston theatre community right now?

I hope that it will be a show that will really excite people and make them more ready to explore new works rather than relying on the shows that they know. As Derek says to our audiences, “Even Wicked was a new play once.” Nothing begins as a classic, but when people take a risk to go see new plays, classics can be born. I also hope that this play will prove that while some plays about women can be soft and delicate, they don’t all have to be. They can be rough and harsh and truly FUNNY.

Is there anything you wish you could advise to younger Melissa that you would say to young actors now?

This job is going to be a long, wild journey. You have to play it for the long game because there will be so many ups and downs along the way, but sometimes something REALLY special will come along. This is one of those.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

