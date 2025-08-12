Tickets to A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Hobby Center to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Individual tickets for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, will go on sale Friday, August 15 at 10AM. Tickets will be available for performances November 4 – 9 online.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Since beginning performances in September 2024, the North American Tour production has broken box office records in multiple cities, added extra shows to engagements to meet ravenous demand, and in only five months of performances, recouped its initial investment. On February 28, 2025, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE welcomed its one millionth ticket buyer in Charlotte, NC at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Director is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Stage Management team is led by Stacy N. Taylor with Travis Blackwell and Kali Ashurst. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.