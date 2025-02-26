Tickets on Sale Now for MOON OVER BUFFALO at The LSC-CyFair Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's time for an afternoon or evening of laughs at Lone Star College-CyFair with Ken Ludwig's madcap comedy "Moon Over Buffalo" performed in the Main Stage Theatre March 4-8.

In the comedic tradition of "Lend Me a Tenor," Ludwig's hilarious play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word about their last chance at stardom. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and uncertainty about which play they're actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George's body.

Choose to attend 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday or 2:30 p.m. matinees Friday or Saturday.Another spring event sure to impress and entertain is LSC-CyFair's Chamber Singers and Concert Choir performance set March 28.For those interested in performance sponsorship opportunities, which includes a private meeting with the cast, backstage tours, reserved seats and more, email Joshua.Estrada@LoneStar.edu.For a complete performing arts schedule and information, go to LoneStar.edu/cfa.

Comments