News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets on Sale Now for MOON OVER BUFFALO at The LSC-CyFair Stage

Performances will run from March 4-8.

By: Feb. 26, 2025
Tickets on Sale Now for MOON OVER BUFFALO at The LSC-CyFair Stage Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

It's time for an afternoon or evening of laughs at Lone Star College-CyFair with Ken Ludwig's madcap comedy "Moon Over Buffalo" performed in the Main Stage Theatre March 4-8.

In the comedic tradition of "Lend Me a Tenor," Ludwig's hilarious play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word about their last chance at stardom. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and uncertainty about which play they're actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George's body.

Choose to attend 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday or 2:30 p.m. matinees Friday or Saturday.Another spring event sure to impress and entertain is LSC-CyFair's Chamber Singers and Concert Choir performance set March 28.For those interested in performance sponsorship opportunities, which includes a private meeting with the cast, backstage tours, reserved seats and more, email Joshua.Estrada@LoneStar.edu.For a complete performing arts schedule and information, go to LoneStar.edu/cfa.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos