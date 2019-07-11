Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Cast Of A CHORUS LINE

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the cast of the first show in its 2019/20 Season, A Chorus Line.

"A Chorus Line is perhaps the best musical ever written," said Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "It's also got some of the most unbelievable choreography you've ever seen wedded to an almost perfect score. It's thrilling, and I can't think of a better show to celebrate our place as Houston's home for musical theatre."

Leading off the cast is Joe Tapper as "Zach" and Sarah Bowden as "Cassie." Joining them are Brooke Averi as "Kristine," Tiffany Chalothron as "Connie," Brian Corkum as "Mark," Sean Ewing as "Al," Veronica Fiaoni as "Maggie," Samantha Marisol Gershman as "Diana," Eddie Gutierrez as "Paul," Paige Faure as "Sheila," Leeds Hill as "Greg," Logan Keslar as "Bobby," Jacob Major as "Don," Celia Mei Rubin as "Val," Alex Stewart as "Mike," Gabi Stapula as "Bebe," Madison Turner as "Judy," Josh Walden as "Larry/Associate Choreographer," and Sharrod Williams as "Richie." Austin Colburn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi will serve as swings.

As previously announced, A Chorus Line, will be directed by Julie Kramer and choreographed by Jessica Hartman. They are joined by Music Director, Michael Horsley; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer Michael Gilliam; and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper. Casting for A Chorus Line is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You