Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Landing Theatre Company Launches 2021 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL Online

Winners include A SERIES OF INELASTIC COLLISIONS, THE FORGOTTEN LANGUAGE OF THE HANDSHAKE or THE TORSO PLAY, THE BASEBALL GODS and more.

Mar. 8, 2021  
The Landing Theatre Company Launches 2021 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL Online

The Landing Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th annual New American Voices Playwriting Festival, which will once again be presented online. The festival, presented April 24-May 2, showcases four winning new plays from outstanding American Playwrights, and will also include four online panels with top industry professionals.

Selected from over 350 blind submissions, the 2021 winners are:

A SERIES OF INELASTIC COLLISIONS by Eugenie Georgia Carabatsos (Hanover, NH)

THE FORGOTTEN LANGUAGE OF THE HANDSHAKE or THE TORSO PLAY by Rachel Bykowski (Chicago, IL)

THE BASEBALL GODS by Spencer Huffman (Chicago, IL)

AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES / PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS by David Davila (New York, NY)

All readings will be followed by a live talkback with the playwright, director and cast.

And this year a new design element has been added. Each play is assigned a design team for scenery, costumes, lighting and sound design. They will create and present concepts for an actual production of each of the selected plays using an actual theatre in the Houston area as the production's conceptual location. After the reading talkback, audiences are invited into the Design Room for a live presentation of the designs and concepts, with the designers, playwright and director.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

All Events are Online

All Events are Open Access, however Registration is Required

TICKETS may be reserved on Eventbrite: 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

MORE INFORMATION about the plays, playwrights, panels and panelists can be found at:

www.landingtheatre.org

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

2020 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

Saturday, April 24

3pm CST - A SERIES OF INELASTIC COLLISIONS by Eugenie Georgia Carabatsos

Sunday, April 25

3pm CST - THE FORGOTTEN LANGUAGE OF THE HANDSHAKE or THE TORSO PLAY by Rachel Bykowski

Saturday, May 1

3pm CST - THE BASEBALL GODS by Spencer Huffman

Sunday, May 2

3pm CST - AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES / PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS by David Davila

More festival events are soon to be added.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown

Related Articles
Kaatsbaan Spring Festival Tickets Now on Sale Photo

Kaatsbaan Spring Festival Tickets Now on Sale

Theater in Quarantines Spring 2021 Season to Feature Liza Birkenmeier, Julia Izumi, Trista Photo

Theater in Quarantine's Spring 2021 Season to Feature Liza Birkenmeier, Julia Izumi, Tristan Tzara's THE GAS HEART & More

UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two Presents Virtual Reading of COMMUNITY GARDEN Photo

UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two Presents Virtual Reading of COMMUNITY GARDEN

Virtual Puppetry Residency Announces Online Events Celebrating World Puppetry Day Photo

Virtual Puppetry Residency Announces Online Events Celebrating World Puppetry Day


More Hot Stories For You

  • Central City Opera to Present Mainstage Productions of CAROUSEL and RIGOLETTO
  • Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years
  • Theater 29 Presents New Virtual And Immersive Theatrical And Creative Arts
  • Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series