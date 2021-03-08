The Landing Theatre Company Launches 2021 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL Online

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Landing Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th annual New American Voices Playwriting Festival, which will once again be presented online. The festival, presented April 24-May 2, showcases four winning new plays from outstanding American Playwrights, and will also include four online panels with top industry professionals.

Selected from over 350 blind submissions, the 2021 winners are:

A SERIES OF INELASTIC COLLISIONS by Eugenie Georgia Carabatsos (Hanover, NH)

THE FORGOTTEN LANGUAGE OF THE HANDSHAKE or THE TORSO PLAY by Rachel Bykowski (Chicago, IL)

THE BASEBALL GODS by Spencer Huffman (Chicago, IL)

AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES / PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS by David Davila (New York, NY)

All readings will be followed by a live talkback with the playwright, director and cast.

And this year a new design element has been added. Each play is assigned a design team for scenery, costumes, lighting and sound design. They will create and present concepts for an actual production of each of the selected plays using an actual theatre in the Houston area as the production's conceptual location. After the reading talkback, audiences are invited into the Design Room for a live presentation of the designs and concepts, with the designers, playwright and director.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

All Events are Online

All Events are Open Access, however Registration is Required

TICKETS may be reserved on Eventbrite: 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

MORE INFORMATION about the plays, playwrights, panels and panelists can be found at:

www.landingtheatre.org

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

2020 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

Saturday, April 24

3pm CST - A SERIES OF INELASTIC COLLISIONS by Eugenie Georgia Carabatsos

Sunday, April 25

3pm CST - THE FORGOTTEN LANGUAGE OF THE HANDSHAKE or THE TORSO PLAY by Rachel Bykowski

Saturday, May 1

3pm CST - THE BASEBALL GODS by Spencer Huffman

Sunday, May 2

3pm CST - AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES / PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS by David Davila

More festival events are soon to be added.