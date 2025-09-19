The LSC-CyFair Stages to Present Female History-Making Stories This October And November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department will take audiences back in time with two stories of courageous women fighting for workers' rights and making historic scientific discoveries.

This October, LSC-CyFair's student actors will present the journey of the "Radium Girls" of the 1920s in Melanie Marnich's "These Shining Lives" Oct. 9-18 in the Black Box Theatre. Based on a true story, the play explores four women's resilience and friendship as they struggle with workplace radiation poisoning and fight against corporate negligence.

In the Main Stage Theatre this November, audiences travel back to the 19th-century with Lauren Gunderson's "Silent Sky" Nov. 6-15 for a riveting real-life story celebrating astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. With a blend of humor and romance, this play explores the career challenges in a male-dominate field and personal sacrifices of this passionate female astronomer as she balances family, romance and ground-breaking work in the scientific world.