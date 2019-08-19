The Idea Fund Round 12 Application Cycle Is Now Open!

The Idea Fund is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-2020 Round 12 re-granting cycle. The online application portal opens on Monday, August 19, 2019, and closes Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:59 PM. Individuals and collectives are invited to attend one of four Info Sessions to learn more about the application process and how The Idea Fund supports new visual arts projects. Info Sessions will kick off on Tuesday, August 27, 7:30 PM at Aurora Picture Show, 2442 Bartlett St, Houston, TX.



The Idea Fund is a re-granting program administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses and funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Ryan Dennis, Curator & Art Programs Director of Project Row Houses states, "We are thrilled to have the support of the Warhol Foundation to fund artists who are doing work to push the boundaries of art and engagement." The Idea Fund supports individual artists, curators, collectives, collaboratives or partnerships in the greater Houston area. Grants are competitive and awarded by a panel of arts professionals and artists.



Round 12 will award a total of $59,000 to artists in the Greater Houston Area, an increase from $54,000 in Round 11. "Last year, Round 11 saw a rise in the number of applications, which signifies the need for more funding," says Ashley DeHoyos, Assistant Curator at DiverseWorks and Idea Fund Program Manager. Projects included site-specific installations, community building, podcasts, video and film screenings.



The Idea Fund provides grants for artist-generated or artist-centered projects that exemplify unconventional, interventionist, conceptual, entrepreneurial, participatory, or guerrilla artistic practices. "It has been so exciting to see The Idea Fund support projects and artists for the past eleven years and how their work has impacted the Houston community. We can't wait to see this next round of applications," says Mary Magsamen, Curator, Aurora Picture Show.

Application deadline: Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:59 PM. Apply Now!





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You