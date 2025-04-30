The Hobby Center Holds First-Ever Open Call for HOUSTON IS INSPIRED RESIDENCY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Applications for The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts's 2025-26 Houston is Inspired initiative are officially open now through June 1, 2025.

Launched in 2023-24, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center program that celebrates and amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships, but with the introduction of an open application process, the Hobby Center takes another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community.

"With Houston Is Inspired, the Hobby Center opens a powerful new chapter—one where we champion local artists and arts organizations holistically, leveraging our strengths as a performing arts center dedicated to convening, connecting and incubating both artists and audiences,” said Deborah Lugo, Vice President of Programming and Education at the Hobby Center. “As we launch our first open call for the 2025–26 Season, we look forward to discovering even more of the extraordinary artists that define Houston’s arts ecosystem. This journey will continue to shape a series that celebrates the limitless talent and imagination of our city’s artists—and reminds us all of the beauty and inspiration that lives right here in Houston.”

The initiative is designed to spotlight Houston’s vibrant creative landscape, supporting authentic work that reflects the city’s rich cultural diversity. Selected artists and organizations for the 2025-26 Season will receive comprehensive production, administrative and promotional support including a $20,000 stipend to help fund the creation and development of their performance, five days of full access to Zilkha Hall comprised of stage, dressing rooms, technical equipment, and production staff for rehearsals, tech and final performance as well as a marketing investment from the Hobby Center and project-specific promotional plan created and executed in partnership with the artist/organization. Each week-long residency is valued at over $60,000 in support of the project.

