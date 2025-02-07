TUTS Education New Works Series to Launch This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For young performers dreaming of being at the heart of the creative process, Theatre Under The Stars is making the impossible possible! This summer, TUTS Education is giving high school and college-bound actors an unprecedented opportunity: to be the first voices to bring brand-new musicals to life in just two weeks!

The TUTS Education New Works Series is a first for TUTS, an immersive program where students collaborate with professional writers, composers, directors, and TUTS Artistic Staff including Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, and Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete, to develop original musicals from the ground up. Over two exhilarating weeks, students won't just rehearse—they'll shape the story, influence the music, and create performances that will serve as the foundation for the next generation of musical theatre.

“Every musical begins in a room with writers, actors and other creatives. This is where a page begins to take on a three-dimensional life. With this New Works Series, TUTS is offering students the opportunity to be in that room and to gain an experience like none other,” said Peete.

Each week, students will focus on two pre-selected musicals that are in the development phase. Students will work on one of the two selected musicals while receiving direction from a Broadway-caliber creative team. They'll participate in demo recordings, refine their performances, and present their work to an exclusive audience—including industry professionals, producers, casting directors, media, and influencers—offering a rare and potentially career-launching experience.

Similar to the TUTS Texas All-State Musical that took place last year, this new program is one more way TUTS is offering an elevated level of performing arts education where students are able to experience many real-world parts of the creative process and hone skills that will serve them in their future careers.

“This program provides an entirely new avenue for students to learn about the creative process, further develop teamwork skills and elevate their craft,” said TUTS Director of Education, Jacob Shideler.

The TUTS Education New Works Series will be offered July 28 through August 2 and August 4–9 and is open to high school aged students, which includes incoming Freshman through graduated Seniors. Registration for the new program is due by May 16. All registered student actors will be required to submit an audition form beginning February 23 and due by May 16. An audition link will be shared from the TUTS Education team following registration. Tuition for the program is only $699, with scholarships available. More information and enrollment are available on TUTS.com.

