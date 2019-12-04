Society for the Performing Arts Presents RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

The beloved TV classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. See all your favorite characters as they come to life in Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) on Thursday, December 26th and Friday, December 27th in Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. Join Rudolph and other iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster as they help Santa save Christmas. Extend the fun before the 1 pm showing on December 27th with Family Day in the lobby of Jones Hall. Family Day, introduced by SPA during their 2018-2019 season, gives families the opportunity to experience theater together and provides pre-show activities for guests of all ages.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for over 50 years. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a wonderful new way to experience this family tradition," says producing partner Jonathan Flom. The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Family Day in the Jones Hall lobby begins at 11:30 am before the December 27th show at 1 pm and is included with your ticket. Join the Society for the Performing Arts and the Harris County Public Library for family friendly crafts, games and a holiday photobooth. There is also a Jazz performance by the Ezra Charles Band and a special story time with Santa.



Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Script adaptation by Robert Penola. Arrangements by Timothy Splain. Orchestrations by William C. White. The performance of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is 90 minutes in length, including a 20 minute intermission.





Founded in 1966, Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) is the largest independent non-profit presenting organization in the Southwest. Since its inception, SPA has sponsored more than 1,000 performances of the world's finest music, dance and theater events, in adherence to the belief that the arts are fundamental to the overall enrichment and quality of life within a community. In addition to presenting artists, SPA seeks to provide a variety of learning experiences for adults and children through master classes, lectures and special student performances, as well as build relationships between the performing arts and other interests within the greater Houston area and throughout the state of Texas.