Society for the Performing Arts Presents Cellist Camille Thomas

Camille Thomas, the first cellist signed by Deutsche Grammophon in over 40 years, blends command of her instrument with rare musicality-offering a truly memorable concert experience. Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) will present Thomas with pianist Roman Rabinovich for a recital concert featuring works by Brahms, Beethoven, Messiaen and Franck on Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.



Nominated as "Newcomer of The Year 2014" by the French-Grammys "Les Victoires de la Musique", the Franco-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas was chosen by Musiq'3 - RTBF to represent Belgium at the European Broadcasting Union Competition where she was awarded the 1st price and named "New Talent of the Year 2014". In 2017, she was awarded an ECHO Klassik Preis and she signed as an exclusive artist with Deutsche Grammophon international, the first cellist signed in 40 years by the yellow label.



Thomas is conquering the world stage at a staggering pace. She has worked with conductors like Paavo Järvi, Mikko Franck, Marc Soustrot, Darrell Ang, Kent Nagano, Stéphane Denève and orchestras such as the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Academia Santa Cecilia, Sinfonia Varsovia, Staatsorchester Hamburg in the Elbphilharmonie, the Lucerne Festival Strings in the Herkulessaal in Munich, the Orchestre National de Bordeaux, Brussels Philharmonic and more.



Camille Thomas studied in Frans Helmerson's and Wolfgang-Emmanuel Schmidt's class at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin and Weimar, after working with Marcel Bardon and Philippe Muller in Paris and Stephan Forck in Berlin.



Thomas plays the "Feuermann" Stradivarius (1730) thanks to the Nippon Music Foundation and a bow by Eugène Sartory kindly on extended loan from the Fondation Roi Baudoin - Fonds Bollandsee.



Program (Subject to change)

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38 (1862-65)

Allegro non troppo

Allegretto quasi Menuetto

Allegro



Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

7 Variations on Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen, WoO46 (1801)

Theme. Andante

Variation 1

Variation 2

Variation 3

Variation 4

Variation 5. Si prenda il tempo un poco più vivace

Variation 6. Adagio

Variation 7. Allegro, ma non troppo

Coda



INTERMISSION



Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

Louange à l'éternité de Jésus from 'Quatuor pour la fin du temps' (1941)



César Franck (1822-1890)

Cello Sonata in A Major, M. 8 / arr. Jules Delsart (1888) 28'

Allegretto ben moderato

Allegro

Ben moderato: Recitativo-Fantasia

Allegretto poco mosso





