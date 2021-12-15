Society for the Performing Arts Presents An Evening With Fran Lebowitz!

Society for the Performing Arts presents writer and social commentator Fran Lebowitz, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 7:30 PM at Jones Hall. The evening will feature a 30-minute conversation with Houston personality and host Ernie Manouse, followed by a 60-minute audience Q&A and post-event book signing.

Most recently, Lebowitz was the subject of a limited Netflix documentary series, Pretend It's a City, directed by Martin Scorsese and nominated for the 2021 Emmys in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

Lebowitz on special interest groups: "Special-interest publications should realize that if they are attracting enough advertising and readers to make a profit, the interest is not so special."

Lebowitz on frankness: "Spilling your guts is exactly as charming as it sounds."

Lebowitz on herself: "Success didn't spoil me, I've always been insufferable."

This is Lebowitz off the cuff. Her writing-pointed, taut and economical-is equally forthright, irascible, and unapologetically opinionated.

Lebowitz worked odd jobs, such as taxi driving, belt peddling, and apartment cleaning ("with a small specialty in Venetian blinds"), before being hired by Andy Warhol as a columnist for Interview. That was followed by a stint at Mademoiselle. Her first book, a collection of essays titled Metropolitan Life, was a bestseller, as was a second collection, Social Studies. By turns ironic, facetious, deadpan, sarcastic, wry, wisecracking, and waggish, Lebowitz's prose is wickedly entertaining. Her two books are collected in the Fran Lebowitz Reader, with a new preface by the author. The Fran Lebowitz Reader has been published in nine languages including French, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish. Lebowitz is also the author of the children's book, Mr. Chas and Lisa Sue Meet the Pandas.

Between 2001 to 2007, Fran Lebowitz had a recurring role as Judge Janice Goldberg on the television drama Law & Order. She also had a part in the Martin Scorsese-directed film, The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). A raconteur if ever there was one, Lebowitz has long been a regular on various talk shows including those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien, and Bill Maher. In an interview with the Paris Review, Lebowitz said "I'm not a nervous person. I'm not afraid to be on TV. I'm only afraid when I write. When I'm at my desk I feel like most people would feel if they went on TV."

She can also be seen in various documentary films including the American Experience series on New York City, as well as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures (2016), Regarding Susan Sontag (2014), and Superstar: The Life and Times of Andy Warhol (1990), among others. In 2010 Martin Scorsese directed a documentary about Lebowitz for HBO titled Public Speaking. A limited documentary series, Pretend It's a City, also directed by Martin Scorsese, premiered on Netflix in 2021, and was nominated for the 2021 Emmys in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category. In 2021 she was awarded the Forte dei Marmi Festival della Satira Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lebowitz was named to Vanity Fair's International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 2008. She remains a style icon. Lebowitz lives in New York City, as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.

Ernie Manouse, a native of Binghamton, NY and a graduate of Loyola University Chicago, launched his broadcasting career with NBC News before working at Chicago radio station WLS-AM. In 1996, Ernie joined HoustonPBS (now Houston Public Media), and as an anchor and producer, he has garnered eleven Emmy Awards, five KATIE Awards, a Houston Press Club Lone Star Award, "viewer's choice" recognition from multiple local and regional publications, and the title of "Ultimate Interviewer" from the Houston Chronicle.

The 21/22 Season features many literary greats. Participate in SPA's Pages & Stages book club series-this time exploring the work of Fran Lebowitz. Join us at the theater for a pre-show conversation about The Fran Lebowitz Reader, be entered in a raffle to meet a special guest and socialize with fellow readers! Pages & Stages is a partnership between SPA and Harris County Public Library.

Other upcoming 21/22 Season Pages & Stages events include pre-show deep dives into works by David Sedaris (APR 28, Wortham Center) and Neil Gaiman (MAY 22, Jones Hall).

To support local independent bookstores, SPA has partnered with Brazos Bookstore to be the official bookseller of the 21/22 Season.

All patrons are required to wear masks inside the venue when not actively eating or drinking. All audience members are asked to self-screen prior to arriving to the theater. Patrons can expect a low touch environment, including e-tickets, digital programs & credit/debit card only transactions. All Health & Safety protocols and requirements are subject to change and are at the discretion of the artist, presenter, or venue. More on Health & Safety at our FAQ page.

Learn more ore at spahouston.org/.